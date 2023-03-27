Oppo may stop selling phones in Europe — but OnePlus could be sticking around (developing)

By Jason England
UPDATE: don't believe everything you hear about OnePlus pulling out of the UK

According to leaker Max Jambor, OnePlus and Oppo were apparently going to stop selling phones in Germany, UK, Netherlands, and France. But just now, OnePlus confirmed that isn't the case.

It's worth noting that this statement only directly denies the UK exit. The other countries (OnePlus is already in the process of pulling out of Germany) are still on the table.

With the likes of the OnePlus 11 and Oppo Find X5 Pro in the market, this seemed like a shock move. But while OnePlus has confirmed in a statement that it will not leave these markets, with the X6 Pro seeing a China-only launch and several courtroom battles, Oppo's future is not so certain. Let me explain.

Oppo has been in a rather fierce patent lawsuit with Nokia (one of many the company is pursuing), which ended with them having to stop selling in Germany. 

This seems to be the extension of that across Europe. Given most of these nations are within the EU, there may be grounds for Nokia to take this fight further across other union member countries too. However, in an update from Jambor, it looks as if the brand may shut down in these countries specifically — not all of Europe.

Seeing the UK in here is a bit of a surprise, given Brexit decoupled a lot of legal decisions from the country. But as @M1K4_3L delved into, there are similarities between Britain and America’s smartphone industry in terms of “operators blocking everything.” 

So this could just be a natural move, as the brands strip away unnecessary expenditure and risk, while focussing on driving sales in Chinese markets.

What does this mean for you?

So far, the answer is unclear, and I know a lot of questions will be asked by not only Oppo owners, but other subsidiaries like Realme and Vivo.

What happens to after sales support? Will these phones continue to get software support? Is there a scenario where the brand could make a comeback? These questions are very much up in the air, and we’ve got to take time to establish the full story beyond this tweet. 

Outlook

As this story develops, we will keep an eye on what Oppo has to say. But if there’s some truth to this, let me say that it would be a damned shame.

Competition moves the industry forward, and to lose this key player in that innovation field would prove problematic — not just for value phones but premium flagships too.

Without other companies chomping at the bit to take market share away from the likes of Apple and Samsung, the smartphone market won’t feel forced to innovate and progress. Once we know more, we’ll update this story.

