OnePlus Open’s 400,000-fold durability testing outlasts the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

As we're speeding towards the iPhone 15 launch, I am already looking past it to the soon-to-arrive OnePlus Open. Samsung has dominated the foldables market for the past few years, but that reign will soon end.

A report in Android Authority quotes a Tweet from respected leaker Max Jambor. The upcoming OnePlus Open is rigorously tested, being put through 400,000 simulated folds. If this is true, that is double the amount of test folds for which the celebrated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is rated.

#OnePlusOpen has apparently been put through a lot of testing. You can open and close it for at least 400.000 times which is equivalent to like 100 folds a day for up to 10 yearsAugust 29, 2023

Durability always wins

Don't get me wrong; I have seen what Samsung puts its foldables through. At Samsung Unpacked, we saw a demonstration of how they test fold durability, and it was fascinating.

(Image credit: Future)

I can't imagine being folded over 200,000 times and not having a few kinks to complain about. Let's be honest: if I fold over to touch my toes, I may need assistance getting back up.

However, OnePlus pushing the limits of the Open by test folding it 400,000 times is the kind of limit testing that excites consumers. It's going the extra mile, or in this case, the additional 200,000 folds, to prove the Open is durable.

In human testing conducted by YouTuber Mrkeybrd, Samsung's other foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, not only survived 400,000 folds, but surpassed Motorola's Razr + during the durability testing. We're not saying Samsung foldables are not burdensome, but we've all heard of the occasional lemon that has only survived a few hundred folds before not functioning.

The other massively important thing to consider is that OnePlus is not only looking to deliver a durable foldable with the Open, but more than likely, they will do so at a price point that is more affordable if the company's history of delivering flagship specs holds.

Also, the OnePlus Open is made by Oppo, which makes the Oppo Find N3 Flip rated at 400,000 folds and has been a hot seller in non-U.S. markets. If you do the math, 400,000 folds are 100 a day for the next ten years, but who owns a phone for ten years these days? Also, who isn't checking emails and social media at least 50 times daily? So if the average phone is good for five years, that's 200 folds over the phone's lifetime, which is more than enough for most.