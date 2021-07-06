OnePlus is upgrading its Android software update lifecycle — OxygenOS to blend with Oppo's ColorOS

OnePlus announced major improvements to its Android software update lifecycle for its flagship smartphones and its Nord series, going head-to-head with Samsung. What's more, fans can now expect OxygenOS to merge with Oppo's ColorOS.



Now, OnePlus will offer three major Android OS updates and four years of security updates to its OnePlus 8 series and newer devices. It will also offer two major Android updates and three years of security updates to its first OnePlus Nord

and recent Nord and Nord CE devices, according to the company's announcement.

OnePlus appears to be shifting gears to keep up with its biggest competitors in the smartphone industry thanks to the recently announced merger with Oppo. While OxygenOS will combine with Oppo's ColorOS in order to "improve the OxygenOS experience," fans of OnePlus' Android-based OS will still get the same experience.



Upcoming OnePlus devices will already come installed with the change. As for smartphones already released, including the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus Nord N200 5G, the update will happen through an over-the-air (OTA) update along with Android 12.

OnePlus' software maintenance

The post also notes that flagship phones released before the OnePlus 8 series will continue to get two major Android updates and three years of security updates.



However, the N series will still continue to get one major Android update and three years of security updates, which certainly puts users at a disadvantage if they opt for phones such as the OnePlus Nord N200 5G.



Samsung's line of flagship smartphones, including the Galaxy S21 Ultra, are known to deliver the best software updates for Android phones, offering three major Android updates. With OnePlus now offering the same, we could see the company make an even bigger dent in the U.S. flagship smartphone market, and around the world.



Apparently, the big change will happen behind the scenes, as Oppo claims users will likely not notice once the update arrives. Speaking of, check out our first impressions of the Android 12 beta. It's one of the biggest overhauls in years.