OnePlus is giving you 100 days to test drive the OnePlus 11 5G

The OnePlus 11 5G might be the phone for you if you want flagship features for an affordable price. Pricing for the OnePlus 11 5G starts at $699 for the 8GB/128GB model and $799 16GB/256GB variant. And now, you can take the OnePlus 11 5G for a test drive with the OnePlus “100 Days No Regret” program.

Purchase the OnePlus 11 5G starting from $699 from OnePlus (opens in new tab) between March 20, 2023 - April 30, 2023 to try it for 100 days risk-free. You may return the OnePlus 11 5G for a full refund if you decide it’s not for you. Be sure to register your OnePlus 11 5G phone within 15 days of its delivery date.

The base model OnePlus 11 5G has a 6.7-inch (3216 x 1440) 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. OnePlus 11's triple camera, co-developed with Hasselblad, consists of a 50MP primary sensor, 48MP ultra-wide sensor and 32MP telephoto sensor.

In our OnePlus 11 5G review , we praise its stylish, elegant design and stunning display. The phone’s battery lasted 13 hours in our Laptop Mag battery test of continuous surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. We gave the OnePlus 11 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars.