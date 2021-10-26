Oculus Quest Pro leak features design overhaul — possible full-body tracking in VR

Facebook is believed to be working on the Oculus Quest Pro, the company's next-generation VR headset that's expected to come with upgraded tracking capabilities and a design overhaul. Thanks to a recent leak, VR fans may already know what to expect.



The rumored Quest Pro will be a pair of wireless black goggles with a pad covering the forehead, along with controllers that don't feature any tracking rings. What's more, the next-gen standalone VR headset will be able to track full body and facial movements, if the leaked videos are anything to go by.

pic.twitter.com/UrZ04R2XPSOctober 24, 2021 See more

Spotted by Twitter user Bastion (via UploadVR), a series of tutorial videos showcasing what appears to be the Oculus Quest Pro were shared by user Samulia. The videos show off a similar VR headset teased by VP of Facebook Reality Labs Andrew Bosworth.



In the short videos, we see a 3D avatar with the VR headset on, moving their whole body around while a virtual avatar mimics their movements while customizing their appearance. We also see the new controllers being used in various apps, from being used as a pen to being used to play Beat Saber. Interestingly, the video shows off a pad the controllers are placed on, possibly hinting at a charging station.

It seems like you will actually need a mirror for Full Body Tracking.see this patent from a week ago:https://t.co/roYHOXhBlE https://t.co/RKvhs5bEB6 pic.twitter.com/OUYj4KVmUeOctober 24, 2021 See more

Bastion also tweets about a patent for the full-body tracking seen in the videos, stating that a mirror will be needed in order for the Quest Pro to pick up full-body movements.



The Oculus Quest 2 is still one of the best VR headsets on the market today all thanks to Oculus' continuous support, which includes wireless PC VR gaming support and native 120Hz. It's been over a year since the Quest 2 was released, which means we may be due for another headset from Oculus.



Is an Oculus Quest Pro in the works? Only time will tell if Facebook makes the official announcement. What else has Facebook been up to, you ask? Laptop Mag's Kimberly Gedeon was invited to check out Facebook's VR office, and it was like a sci-fi movie.