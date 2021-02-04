Nvidia GeForce Now kicks off anniversary surprise with 30 new games this February — here's what's coming

Nvidia GeForce Now is celebrating its one-year anniversary by adding a lengthy list of new games to its library, meaning it now offers more than 800 titles to stream on multiple platforms. A very happy birthday, indeed.



The cloud gaming service has announced 30 new games coming this February, with major titles including Apex Legends Season 8, survival game Valheim and Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood coming out this week (Although Apex Legends is available right now).

As for available platforms, GeForce Now has Chrome browser beta support for PCs and Macs, with official support for Macs with the new Apple M1 chip via Rosetta 2. That means the service is available on PC, Mac, Chromebook, iPhone or iPad, and Android devices, along with the NVIDIA Shield TV.



The update also brings support for the PS5 DualSense controller to macOS, Windows apps and Chrome browsers, along with Xbox Series X controller support for macOS and Windows — each via Bluetooth. Everything is connected to one another these days, how could we complain?

GeForce Now games coming this February

There's a good chunk of games coming out this month, but Nvidia also hinted there will be further surprises coming this month, just as January brought Hitman 3, The Medium, an Immortals Fenyx Rising demo and more. In short, keep your wits about you.



Later this month, GeForce Now will also be getting a demo for Square Enix’s 1-3 player co-op shooter Outriders coming on February 25. For now, here are all the games to look forward to this month.

Apex Legends Season 8 (Origin and Steam)

Blue Fire (Steam)

Code2040 (Steam)

Curious Expedition 2 (Steam)

Magika 2

Might & Magic Heroes V: Tribes of East (Steam)

Mini Ninjas (Steam)

Order of Battle: World War II (Steam)

Path of Wuxia (English release on Steam)

Secret World Legends (Steam)

Valheim (Steam)

Warhammer 40,000 Gladius Relics of War (Epic Games Store)

Wereworlf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood (Epic Games Store)

Art of Rally

Darkest Hour: A Hearts of Iron Game

Day of Infamy

Everspace

Farm Manager 2018

Farmer's Dynasty

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris

Lumberjack's Dynasty

Observer: System Redux

Outriders demo

Project Highrise

Rise of Industry

Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III

Thea 2: The Shattering

GeForce Now has a free service offering standard access to bought games, although with a 1-hour session length limit. There's also the 6-month Founders membership for £24.95 ($24.99), with priority access, extended session length and RTX. Get signed in to start playing here.



With a library of more than 800 games, GeForce Now seems to be knocking Google Stadia and Amazon Luna out of the park, game-wise. You might even find some of the best PC games we're playing on the service.