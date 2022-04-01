Nothing reveals Another (1) phone — and its 'coming to bore you soon'

Nothing takes a jab at modern smartphones with Another (1)

Nothing Another (1) phone
Nothing finally revealed its first phone design, but it's not the smartphone we're expecting — say hello to Another (1), making a mockery of the current state of recent smartphone launches.

For April Fool's Day, Nothing released a tweet teasing what many believed to be its recently announced Nothing phone (1). Well, CEO Carl Pei instead gave us a sneak peek at Another (1), an "inspiringly uninspired" phone that is "exactly the same as everything else."

Nothing's phone, which features "edge-to-edge monotony," takes a jab at the designs of other leading smartphone brands with an "utterly unoriginal" form factor. If anything, it appears to bear similar design traits as the Samsung Galaxy S22, along with other phones with a similar camera layout, curved edges, side buttons, and edge-to-edge displays. 

While it definitely won't be "coming to bore you soon" (unless its the greatest April Fool's prank of all?), it does let us know that CEO Carl Pei is planning a reinvigorated design change for the Nothing phone (1). We have yet to see the phone, despite it being "revealed" at the recent Nothing event. We did get a glimpse of strange symbols and a look at Nothing OS instead. 

Nothing's Another (1) lets us know how the phone (1) won't look, but it also brings pressure on the London-based company to offer something entirely new. Pei continuously states that the smartphone consumer market is getting stale, and aims to "bring the future back."

Regardless, happy April Fool's Day, and for phones that certainly aren't a joke, check out our list of the best smartphones on the market. 

