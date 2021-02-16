Trending

Nintendo Direct on Feb. 17 will reveal new games for Switch — and is a full 50 minutes long

By

Don't miss Super Smash Bros. Ultimate news and more

Nintendo Direct on Feb. 17 is 50 minutes long and will unveil new games for Switch
(Image credit: Future)

Nintendo was relatively quiet last year, which isn't a surprise since COVID hit a lot of developers hard, but for the first time in a long time, Nintendo announced a Direct that would focus on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and new games coming to Switch in 2021.

The Nintendo Direct will air on Feb. 17 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET on YouTube (see embedded video below) and last approximately 50 minutes.

Nintendo Direct 2021: How to watch

You can watch the Nintendo Direct tomorrow via the video above. We imagine that Nintendo is going to be announcing some big first-party titles, but it's not exactly confirmed.

We do know, however, that we'll be getting some Super Smash Bros. Ultimate news, which means that a new character is more than likely going to get announced and we'll see Masahiro Sakurai adorably explains it all.

There are quite a few games currently in the wind as far as release dates go, including Metroid Prime 4, Bayonetta 3, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

Stay tuned tomorrow to find out what Nintendo is up to. Nintendo might even unveil its New Nintendo Switch, but that's just me speculating.