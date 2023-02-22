Nintendo Direct is coming March 9 — but here's why you should skip it

For probably the first time ever, we're getting a Nintendo Direct with no video game news whatsoever. Pack away that Nintendo Switch; there are no shadow drops today. Instead, the March 9 Nintendo Direct will unveil the final trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. So if you don't want spoilers, skip it.

"No game information will be included in this Nintendo Direct," Nintendo wrote. However, what is interesting is that while the event is scheduled for March 9 at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET, Mario Day actually falls on March 10.

It's entirely possible that Nintendo wants to get the trailer out of the way first, so that more attention can get on its announcements during Mario Day.

Join us at 2:00 p.m. PT on 3/9 for the world premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie's final trailer! No game information will be included in this #NintendoDirect. #SuperMarioMovie📽️: https://t.co/SWL11FEoP7 pic.twitter.com/6ikAWYxCNyFebruary 22, 2023 See more

In previous years on Mario Day, Nintendo announced Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Hollywood, new LEGO Super Mario sets and a LEGO Princess Peach set, and offered plenty of discounts on Mario-related games and products.

Since this is the final trailer for Super Mario Bros. Movie, you should probably skip it if you don't want to see any spoilers. Considering how trailers operate nowadays, you might as well be watching the whole movie unfold. Don't do that to yourself. You deserve better.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is scheduled to release on April 7, 2023.