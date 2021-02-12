NieR Replicant trailer: Watch 10 minutes of Barren Temple gameplay

The remaster of NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... has since been announced, revealed and given a released date of April 23, 2021, but before it launches, Square Enix dropped yet another gameplay trailer.

It's 10 whole minutes of story interactions, platforming, combat and boss battles. Oh, and some great voice acting from none other than Laura Bailey and Liam O'Brien.

NieR Replicant: The Barren Temple Gameplay

The trailer shows off the first time the entrance of the Barren Temple was revealed after being previously hidden by a sandstorm. The player talks to a few people speaking a language that they don't understand.

After talking to a few folks, the Young Protagonist heads into the temple and platforms over some stuff, which looked pretty retro despite the upgrades. However, the hack-and-slash combat looked relatively smooth. It looked like you could parry foes even while you're attacking another enemy. As someone who's never actually played the original NieR, the boss fight also seemed like fun.

The graphics and world design look stunning, but it's a little unfortunate that there are still loading screens. Although they seem to pass relatively quickly and it might be quicker on next-gen consoles.

Right now, it seems like NieR Replicant is slated to launch on only PS4, Xbox One and Steam. Stay tuned for our full review of NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... when it drops on April 23, 2021.