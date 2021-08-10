New Samsung Galaxy Watch to boast next-generation smartwatch chip

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is right around the corner but the tech giant has announced the all-new Exynos W920, the first 5nm smartwatch chip to power its next-generation wearable devices. The Galaxy Watch 4 is set to deliver a big performance boost.



According to the announcement, Samsung's next smartwatch chip will arrive in an "upcoming Galaxy Watch model," with the Exynos W920 specifically supporting the Korean company and Google's next big Wear OS. The Galaxy Watch 4 comes to mind, thanks to the numerous leaks leading up to its expected reveal on August 11.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Exynos chip boasts two Arm Cortex-A55 cores and a Mali-G68 GPU, which Samsung claims will boost the smartwatch's CPU performance by around 20% and a tenfold graphics performance improvement than its predecessor. The Apple Watch 7 may have some real wearable competition.



Samsung states its the industry's first 5nm processor to power smartwatches, delivering speedy application launches and "more interactive eye-catching 3D graphical user interface (GUI)" on the Galaxy Watch's QHD (960×540) display. We can also expect the next Galaxy Watch to house a bigger battery or have a "sleeker design" thanks to the Exynos chip's smaller size.



The announcement also states the Exynos W920 will feature a 4G LTE modem and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS). Samsung claims the chip allows for an always-on display that won't drain battery, as the chip can activate a dedicated low-power display processor to reduce display power consumption.



This isn't the only Exynos chip Samsung has been working on. Earlier this year, the tech giant announced a partnership with AMD to develop a next-gen Exynos mobile chip that will bring ray tracing and variable rate shading tech to Samsung devices. The company states we'll be getting "more details later this year,” so stay tuned.



Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is taking place on August 11, but we've already seen a number of leaks showing off the Galaxy Watch 4 as well as the blended Tizen and Wear OS operating system from Google and Samsung. The company is also set to reveal its Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3, so prepare for a selection of next-generation devices.