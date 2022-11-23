My 5 favorite SSD deals for Black Friday as a run-and-gun content creator

As a run-and-gun content creator, I value sturdy, dependable, super portable USB Type-C SSDs that get the job done quickly. So with the help of my film, photo, and production partner Peter, and after many hours of use and abuse, here is a field-tested list of the top 5 best portable SSD drives for content creators on sale right now for Black Friday.

“Field-tested” means many terabytes of writing and formatting, drops, spills and an all-around exposure to the elements. After all of that, these dependable beauties are still going strong. Some names will be familiar to most, and a couple of them you may not have heard of, but this list contains all the best options we have used so far in the field and the office.

As any content creator will tell you, your data is precious and must be protected at all costs. When filming, you want to ensure that your SSD is dependable and can handle the bandwidth, file sizes, and bitrates your camera is pushing out.

While filming and shooting photos, Peter and I use a Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K and either a Nikon Z6II or Nikon Z7II. We constantly back up our files and then exchange them via SSD drives so we can edit on either his MacBook or my Windows PC. Fast, dependable drives are needed for this to work smoothly, and the products we selected are top performers.

(opens in new tab) Samsung T7 1TB Portable SSD: $159.99 $99.99 (opens in new tab)

Samsung’s T7 Portable SSD provides 1TB of storage capacity at an affordable price point. In the box, you’ll find one USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable and one USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable, so that you can use the T7 portable drive with your current and future gear. Also, the T7 comes with a rugged case that's IP65 water-resistant and extra durable.

(opens in new tab) PNY Pro Elite V2 1TB Portable SSD: $114.99 $84.99 (opens in new tab)

The PNY Pro Elite 1TB SSD USB. It connects via Type-C and Type-A, and its compact portable build makes it ideal for on-the-go content creators. The PNY Pro features fast transfer speeds, Acronis True Image data protection, and a competitive 3 Year & 24/7 us-based technical support. I have used this PNY to shoot a video with our BMPCC 6K and transfer files from one PC to the next, and it never fails. I have reformatted this drive at least 100 times, and it just keeps going.

(opens in new tab) SAMSUNG T5 Portable SSD 1TB: $249.99 $157.99 (opens in new tab)

Samsung’s T5 Portable SSD provides 1TB of storage capacity for notebooks, desktops, mobile devices, and cameras like my Blackmagic Pocket Cinema 6K at an affordable price point. In the box, you’ll find one USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable and one USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable, so that you can use the T5 portable drive with your current and future gear.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD: $309.99 $129.99 (opens in new tab)

The SanDisk 1TB Portable Rugged SSD is made of a forged aluminum chassis and silicon shell combo, which acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds while proving to be durable with the ability to easily survive drops from up to two meters and it’s IP55 water and dust resistance. The Sandisk features up to 2000MB/s read/write speeds to move your data along quickly during backing up. It can also keep your data safe and secure as it also features 256 AES hardware encryption. It’s a really lightweight and handy backup SSD and one of our top picks for mobile content creators.