MSI takes my breath away at CES 2023 with the Modern 14's stunning rose aesthetic

MSI has unveiled its enormous line-up of laptops, including the Modern 14 and 15, its latest skew of productivity laptops. The Modern 14 is launching in a lovely Beige Rose hue, while the Modern 15 comes in a stunning Star Blue. If anything, MSI has nailed the aesthetic of these productivity laptops down.

The Modern's 14-inch version and 15.6-inch versions are nearly identical outside of the display and size differences. Both are FHD IPS displays. The Modern laptops will also boast a modern 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, alongside the latest Intel Iris Xe graphics. You won't be able to do any gaming on these laptops, but their potential for productivity is nothing to scoff at. It can also be built with up to 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM.

The Modern's port selection includes an HDMI (4K@30Hz) port, USB Type-A 3.2, USB Type-C 3.2, audio jack, a microSD slot and two USB-A 2.0 slots. They're also MIL-STD-810G certified, meaning it's been tested against vibration, shock, low pressure, high pressure, high temperature and low temperature damages.

The keyboard offers 1.5mm of travel, alongside the automatic-backlight that will turn off after 10 seconds of not being used. If the user touches the keyboard, it will come back on, making for an eco-friendly design. The Modern 14 is 12.6 x 9.1 x 0.76 inches and weighs 3.08 pounds, while the Modern 15 is 14.1 x 9.5 x 0.78 inches and weighs 3.74 pounds.

There are still plenty of details that have yet to be revealed about the Modern laptops, including their release dates, prices, and specific specs, but we anticipate we'll learn more soon.