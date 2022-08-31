MSI prepares Raider GE67 HX with 'world-first' 240Hz OLED display

IFA 2022 kicks off on September 2, and the first major tech conference of the season will see some of the biggest brands in the industry show off their latest products. That includes MSI, and it has a few laptops worth checking out.



Not only will we see updated MSI Prestige 16 and Prestige 16 EVO with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, but the Taiwanese hardware giant will also show off its MSI Raider GE67 HX gaming laptop — the "world's first" gaming laptop with a 240Hz QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED display (no word on whether it is going to be dueling at dawn with the Razer's Blade 15 for that title). Finally, MSI's new Titan GT77 looks to be a powerhouse.



We've heard about the Raider GE67 HX since earlier this year, and it is already available directly from MSI (opens in new tab) in certain markets. However, MSI has a few more products up its sleeve, including its VIGOR GK71 SONIC gaming keyboard for competitive players, Optix MPG321UR-QD gaming monitor that supports 144Hz at 4K resolution, and more.



We'll be on the ground at IFA 2022, so stay tuned for exclusive looks at upcoming devices.

MSI Raider GE67HX

The MSI Raider GE67HX is claimed to be the first laptop in the world to bring a high 240Hz refresh rate OLED display to the market, with better than 0.2 ms response time, super-wide DCI-P3 100% color gamut, and super-high 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. While Razer may have something to say about that, the upshot is that there are two laptops now available with 240Hz OLED displays.



What does this mean for gamers? Smoother gameplay on the go. The MSI Raider GE67HX sports a 16-core Intel HX processor, promising up to 150W MTP (Maximum Turbo Power) of processing power. Gamers can enjoy the combined 220W power of CPU and GPU, thanks to the exclusive OverBoost technology.

(Image credit: MSI)

We don't know which configuration will be shown off at IFA 2022 yet, but a listing currently available at Best Buy (opens in new tab) includes a 12th Gen Intel i7-12800HX CPU, RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD for $2,549.

MSI Titan GT77

MSI's flagship laptop line makes a return with the Titan GT77, claiming to deliver a "luxury experience, innovative technology, and extreme performance." As for what's under the hood, it features the latest top-tier 12th Gen Intel Core CPU, the Core i9-12900HX, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics.

(Image credit: MSI)

In terms of design, it comes with a Mystic Light bar for all you RGB fans, and the exciting addition of a mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX Ultra Low Switches.



The 17-inch Titan GT77 with a UHD (3840x2160) 120Hz display and either an RTX 3080 Ti or RTX 3070 Ti is also available in certain regions, but we have yet to get our hands on it. However, with the specs it boasts under the hood, along with its seemingly glorious display, we look forward to checking it out at IFA 2022 and reviewing this beast. Who knows, it could make our best gaming laptops list.

MSI Prestige 16 and Prestige 16 EVO

MSI has updated its Prestige series lineup with the Prestige 16 and Prestige 16 EVO, meaning it's Intel EVO platform certified (if you're wondering what EVO means, we've got you covered).

(Image credit: MSI)

Both models are available in Urban Silver and equipped with Intel 12th Gen Core i7 processors. The Prestige 16 also has Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics and is the first Prestige laptop with a 16:10 ratio mini-LED panel.



Plus, with MSI True Color Technology, it reaches the high dynamic range (HDR) 1000 standard, which significantly expands the range of two important factors — contrast ratio and color accuracy. What's more, the Prestige 16 EVO also exclusively supports Tobii Aware smart sensor technology.



We were big fans of the MSI Prestige 14 Evo, thanks to its military-tested durability, color-accurate display, decent battery life, and zippy performance with the Intel Core i7-1185G7 CPU. We're hoping for the same with the updated Prestige 16, and it may make it onto our best MSI laptops list once we've had a look at it.