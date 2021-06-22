Move over AirPods! Sennheiser wireless earbuds get $70 price drop in Prime Day deal

We've seen brilliant headphone deals during Prime Day so far, and they appear to keep coming thanks to this limited-time Sennheiser earbuds offer.



Right now, you can pick up the Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds for just $129.95. If you're after a quality pair of earbuds while saving $70, this Prime Day deal is right up your alley.

Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds deal

Sennheiser CX 400BT: was $199.95 now $129.95 @ Amazon

Grab these brilliant Sennheiser earbuds for $70 off the retail price. Bringing that signature superior Sennheiser sound to a tiny pair of true wireless earbuds, the CX 400BTs sport 7mm dynamic drivers for a deep audio quality, alongside a long 20-hour battery life and support for a wide range of audio codecs.View Deal

The CX 400BT from Sennheiser offer everything you need from a good pair of truly wireless earbuds.

That includes custom 7mm dynamic drivers that deliver a soundstage that is as deep as it is thorough in maintaining crystal clear sound with plenty of bass. Plus, with a wide range of audio codecs supported (including AAC, aptX and SBC), you can enjoy great sound quality no matter what device you’re listening on.

Pair that with strong 20-hour battery life (7 hours in the earbuds and a further 13 hours with the case) and you’ve got yourself something awesome for all-day listening.

Yes, these don’t feature active noise cancellation (ANC), but the ergonomic design makes for a secure fit with plenty of noise isolation to make up for that. And let’s not forget about that oh-so-low price tag. For something of this caliber from Sennheiser, this is great value for money!



Prime Day ends June 22 so be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day discounts.