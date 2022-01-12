Motorola Razr 3 may be the first real competition for the Galaxy Z Flip 3

Motorola's Razr foldable has had a tough time finding its place in the market so far, but a new leak regarding the Motorola Razr 3 offers renewed hope that it may have the blueprint for success this time around.

The latest rumor comes courtesy of XDA Developers; the site claims that its sources have identified several hardware components in the forthcoming foldable, including its CPU, display and camera details.

The CPU sets the tone for the rest of the phone with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the current top-tier flagship processor for Android phones. A massive departure from the mid-range Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 710 found in the previous generations. While we haven't had a chance to use a phone with the latest Snapdragon yet, this is sure to be a night and day difference for previous Razr owners.

According to XDA and Ross Young, the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, the Razr 3 will feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz display with an FHD+ (2,400 x 1,080-pixel) resolution. That nearly matches the Galaxy Z Flip 3 exactly, although that phone has a taller display resulting in an unusual 2,640 x 1,080 resolution.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

The reported camera specs include an OV50A 50MP primary wide-angle sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor. The front-facing camera will boast an impressive 32MP sensor. While selfie fans may take notice of that front-facing camera, the OV50A sensor is the most intriguing addition here.

We haven't seen this sensor in many phones outside of China; however, it sounds compelling. It features relatively large 1μm pixels on a 1/1.5-inch sensor and a unique quad phase detection autofocus that allows it to focus across the entire visible range of the sensor. Like many higher megapixel sensors, this should deliver 12.5MP images due to pixel-binning, resulting in even better low-light performance.

One of the details not included in these leaks or any thus far is pricing. That is perhaps the biggest hurdle for Motorola with the Razr 3 after Samsung's aggressive $999 price point for the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Given these upgraded specs, it may be hard for Motorola to match it.

The Motorola Razr 5G arrived in October of 2020, so while there is nothing official yet on the release date for the Motorola Razr 3, the follow-up is long overdue. If these rumors are accurate, we are more excited than ever to get our hands on it.