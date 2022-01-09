Fauna audio glasses review

The stylish, yet sturdy Fauna audio glasses are just a few tweaks away from being excellent but should be taken seriously.

The stylish, yet sturdy Fauna audio glasses are just a few tweaks away from being excellent but should be taken seriously.

Audio glasses are kind of a new thing so I was very excited to get my hands on these stylish Fauna glasses with Zeiss blue block lenses. The dark green charging case is also trendy and sturdy so I was all in once I had them out of the box. With audio glasses now becoming a thing, one which I didn’t know we needed, the idea of reviewing a pair sounded fun and it was.

Let’s take a deeper dive into the Fauna audio glasses.

Fauna price and configuration

There are four different styles of Fauna glasses to choose from: Spiro Transparent Brown, Fabula Crystal Brown, Memor Havana, and Levia Black. The first two options are sunglasses, while the other two are blue-light filtering, all four feature excellent Zeiss lenses.

The Fauna audio glasses are $225 which makes them a little less expensive than the Bose Frames .

Fauna design

The Fauna audio glasses are super chic and the four different styles give you a nice selection to choose from. The Fabula Crystal Brown, Spiro Transparent Brown, Levia Black, and Memor Havana. The Spiro and Fabula options are sunglasses, while the other two are blue-light filter lenses. I received the Memor Havanas with blue-light filters, which are very stylish, but sadly too small for my gigantic head. They fit very snug on my Thunderdome head, but that didn’t prevent me from reviewing them. These Fauna’s are very lightweight and I would imagine very comfortable if worn by someone with a smaller head.

(Image credit: Future)

The Fauna comes with Zeiss lenses. The blue filtering lenses that came with my review unit greatly reduced the eye strain that comes from sitting at my computer all day. The other cool thing about the Fauna is you can easily switch out the included lenses for a pair of prescription ones.

(Image credit: Future)

Fauna’s dark green charging case adds another unique level of style overall and it’s also quite sturdy. Having the ability to keep your audio glasses charged up is a nice feature and if it looks pretty too, that’s a win.

Fauna connecting and pairing

Fauna uses Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to your phone and the first time I set them up it was painless and quick. Once fully charged, I took the Fauna glasses out of its lovely charging case and found its Bluetooth signal and was connected within seconds. However, as time went on I found that pairing got more difficult and I had to reset them several times. Resetting them is easy, you just have to tap and hold at the temples and it will reset the unit. It can be a pain when having to do it multiple times, but it’s a handy quick fix. Having to fiddle with the Bluetooth constantly over time could become a frustration, but this is something that could possibly be remedied with a firmware update.

(Image credit: Future)

Fauna audio

Fauna uses four MEMS Speakers. Although they lack depth and bass, they still sound good, especially when you take into consideration they’re not directly in your ears. They also perform better than most bone-conducting units I have been testing out of late. The high and mid-range audio performance is great. I had no problems hearing the speakers in normal listening conditions whether in a quiet place or outdoors. I wasn’t expecting a booming audio experience simply due to placement, but the sound quality is there, and the Fauna’s do excel during phone calls and listening to podcasts or other spoken-word content.

Speaking of phone calls, the two mics on the Fauna work beautifully. One of my callers remarked on how clear and warm my voice sounded. The Fauna also worked well when using Google Assistant.

Fauna battery life

The Fauna is rated for four hours of continuous music listening or talking on the phone. I found that I averaged closer to three and half hours of heavy use. However, keeping in mind Fauna’s form factor, expecting ridiculously long battery life may be a little selfish on my part. The charging case gave me four full charges so you will get a full day's use out of the Fauna.

(Image credit: Future)

However, it will take a couple of hours to fully recharge the case and I hope they move to fast charging technology in the future. Charging the glasses also took longer than I would like so that could use a tweak as well.

Fauna software

Fauna comes with a free app where you can set up what the company refers to as “whistles” which will alert you and remind you to do things like drink water, create work intervals, fix your posture, or even set up a music loop of your favorite music. The app is clean and very user-friendly with a simple-to-use interface that’s a breeze to use.

(Image credit: Future)

Bottom Line

Audio glasses are still a relatively new category and the tech has a lot of room for improvement, that’s not just to be said about the Faunas, but for every company producing them. That said, I like the Fauna audio glasses and would love them if they actually fit my Frankenberry head more comfortably. The sound quality isn’t quite there but, it’s not bad, and dare I say the audio was cleaner than some earbuds I’ve tested. However, the lack of bass is something that needs work.

Using the Fauna’s to make calls is an excellent experience and let’s face it, it just looks cool taking calls as you walk around with your glasses. In the end, the Fauna glasses are just a few tweaks away from probably being a leader in this growing market.