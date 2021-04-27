Microsoft's excellent Surface Laptop 3 falls to $799

The Surface Laptop 4 may be Microsoft's latest machine, however, the Surface Laptop 3 is still one of the best laptops to buy. And now, you can scoop one from several retailers on the cheap.

For a limited time, you can get the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for $799 from Amazon. That's $200 off its $999 retail price and one of the best Surface deals we've seen this season. Walmart and B&H have it for the same price.

Surface 3 Laptop deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (128GB): was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

For a limited time, the Surface Laptop 3 is $200 off at Walmart and other retailers. Slim and stylish, this Editor's Choice Windows 10 machine features a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch screen, 1.2-GHz Core i5-1035G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. You can also get it from Walmart or B&H for the same price. View Deal

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 is our favorite MacBook Air alternative. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2256 x 1504) display, a 1.2-GHz Core i5-1035G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD

In our Surface Laptop 3 review, we loved its elegant premium design and sharp, vivid display. We were also blown away by its overall solid performance. We gave the Surface Laptop 3 a 4 out of 5-star rating and our hard to get Editor's Choice award.

In terms of design, the Surface Laptop 3 is classy, modern-looking and minimalist. With its smooth curves and clean lines, it's on par with Apple's stylish ultrabooks. Like most of today's 13-inch laptops, port selection on the Surface Laptop 3 is scant. It supplies you with a magnetic Surface Connect port, USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB Type-C input, and a headphone/mic combo jack. If you need more ports, we recommend you invest in a USB hub.

With a weight of 2.9-pounds, and 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6-inches, the Surface Laptop 3 is on par with its competitors. It's just as thin and light as the MacBook Air (2.8 pounds, 12 x 8.4 x 0.6-inches) and Dell XPS 13 (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds). It's slightly lighter than the MacBook Pro (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 3 pounds).

If you can't afford to splurge $1,000 on the Surface Laptop 4, the Surface Laptop 3 is a budget-friendly option.