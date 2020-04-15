Microsoft Surface Pro X hits new price low in $200 off deal

The Microsoft Surface Pro X converts from tablet to laptop to adapt to your needs. And for a limited time, you can snag this versatile Surface device for hundreds of dollars off retail.

Currently, the Microsoft Surface Pro X (256GB) is on sale for $1,099 at Newegg. Normally priced at $1,299, that's $200 off and the lowest price we've seen for this Windows tablet.

It's one of the best tablet deals you can get today.

Microsoft Surface Pro X (256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Newegg

The Surface Pro X is a slimmer, premium version of the Surface Pro 7. It packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touchscreen LCD, ARM-based Microsoft SQ1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's now on sale at its lowest price ever. View Deal

The Microsoft Surface Pro X is one of the best 2-in-1s you can own.

It packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touchscreen, an ARM-based Microsoft SQ1 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive.

As we wrote in our Surface Pro X review, the tablet has a slim, attractive chassis and a bright, vivid display. It also has the best webcam we've ever seen on a laptop or tablet.

The Surface Pro X is a slimmer version of the Surface Pro 7, only with thinner bezels and rounded corners. Its stealthy, anodized aluminum frame feels as great as it looks. Like the Surface Pro 7, there's also a convenient kickstand on the back.

Weighing in at 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.3 inches and 1.7 pounds (minus the keyboard and stylus), the Surface Pro X is smaller, yet identical in weight to the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (12.5 x 7.9 x 0.3 inches, 1.7 pounds). By comparison, the Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch) is lighter and slimmer (1.4 pounds, 11 x 8.5 x 0.2 inches).

The Surface Pro X ran 9 hours and 45 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. It outlasted the Surface Pro 7 (7:30) and the category average (8:16).

For your connectivity needs, the Surface Pro X is equipped with a Surface Connect charging port and two USB-C ports.

At $200 off, the Surface Pro X is a solid buy if you want a flexible Windows tablet.