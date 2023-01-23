Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 with 12th Gen Intel CPU drops to $1,099

The Surface Laptop 5 is Microsoft's flagship Windows notebook. If you're a student or remote worker looking for a touchscreen notebook, the Surface Laptop 5 is likely on your radar.

For a limited time, you can get the 12th Gen Intel Evo-charged Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 (opens in new tab) with 512GB SSD for $1,099 at Amazon. It usually retails for $1,299, so you're saving $200 with this deal. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this configuration Surface Laptop 5. If it sells out, the Microsoft Store (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.

This is one of the best Surface deals of 2023 so far.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: $1,299 $1,099 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the Surface Laptop 5. This notebook packs a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch display, 12th Gen Intel Evo Platform Core i5-1235U, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. Connectivity-wise, it has a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 support, Surface Connect port and 3.5mm headphone jack. What's more it includes free 30-dayt trials of Microsoft 365 Family and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 this deal packs a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touchscreen, 12th Gen Intel Evo Platform Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Xe graphics. The laptop's 512GB of SSD storage affords you double the storage of the 256GB base model.

As an alternative, you can get the Editor's Choice 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4 with 512GB SSD for $800 (opens in new tab) at the Microsoft Store ($500 off). It runs on an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU alongside 8GB of RAM.

In our Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 review, we liked its sleek, great-sounding speaker, tactile, clicky keyboard and slim, premium design. Although we expected better performance and battery life out of it, a Windows 11 software update appears to have fixed the issue. Surface Laptop 5 reviews from happy customers on Amazon average 4 out of 5-stars. Satisfied owners at Best Buy (opens in new tab) praise the laptop's fast performance, battery life and sophisticated design.

For your connectivity needs, the Surface Laptop 5 has a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 support and Surface Connect port. There's also a headphone/mic combo jack onboard for private listening and audio recording.

Now $200 off, the Surface Laptop 5 is worth considering if you're in the market for a sub-$1,100 notebook with touchscreen.