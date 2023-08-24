Meta Quest 2 users get a taste of the Apple Vision Pro with this huge new update

By Kimberly Gedeon
published

Hand tracking gets a boost on the Quest 2

Meta Quest 2 vs. Apple Vision Pro
(Image credit: Meta/Apple)

Is it wild to compare the $300 Meta Quest 2 headset to the exorbitant $3,500 Apple Vision Pro? Not if Meta keeps releasing awesome updates that reduce the feature gap between the two.

In a recent blog post, Meta announced that hand tracking is getting a "major upgrade" called "Hands 2.2," which drastically improves hand responsiveness and zippiness.

Quest 2 update brings it closer to Apple Vision Pro

For those who are not familiar with the Meta Quest 2, it comes with a pair of controllers, but you can also navigate the UI with your fingers. There are some games that support hand-tracking, too, but it can be a little janky. 

Meta Quest 2 hand tracking

Meta Quest 2 hand tracking (Image credit: Meta)

The Apple Vision Pro, on the other hand, reportedly has seamless, smooth hand tracking that can pick up on your most subtle hand gestures, according to journalists and tech influencers who were lucky enough to try it on.

Apple Vision Pro

Hand tracking on the Apple Vision Pro (Image credit: Apple)

Similar to the Apple Vision Pro, you can use pinching gestures to make in-VR selections. However, with the debut of Hands 2.2, Meta claims that it managed to make hand tracking a whopping 75% faster. The social media giant also claims that it reduced latency by 40%.

But wait, there's more. For apps that require ultra-fast responses (e.g., fitness and rhythm games), you can toggle on a mode called Fast Motion Mode, which makes fast-paced games even more zippier than before.

Hands 2.2 is also coming to the Quest Pro. All you need to do to enjoy the new hands tracking update in all of its glory is update your headset to v56.

If the Quest 2 is getting all of these cool new goodies, we can't wait to see what Meta has in store for the Quest 3. The next Meta Connect is poised to stream on Sept. 27.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Ultrabook Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 447 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop...
Amazon
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
Our Review
2
Lenovo - IdeaPad Duet 5...
Best Buy
$499
View
Recommended Retail...
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
Our Review
3
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
HP (US)
View
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
Our Review
4
ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 Intel...
Lenovo USA
$3,099
View
Acer Swift 5 (2022)
Our Review
5
Acer Swift 5 (2022)...
Acer
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
(Blue)
Our Review
6
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 CB...
Walmart
View
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5"
(13.5-inch 128GB)
Our Review
7
Surface Laptop 4 - 13.5",...
Microsoft US
$769
View
Asus ZenBook 14 OLED Q409Z
(14-inch 256GB)
Our Review
8
Asus ZenBook 14” 2.8K OLED...
Target
$749.99
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
Our Review
9
14-inch MacBook Pro - Space...
Apple
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
Our Review
10
Apple 14" MacBook Pro (M2...
BHPhoto
View
Load more deals
Kimberly Gedeon
Kimberly Gedeon

Kimberly Gedeon, holding a Master's degree in International Journalism, launched her career as a journalist for MadameNoire's business beat in 2013. She loved translating stuffy stories about the economy, personal finance and investing into digestible, easy-to-understand, entertaining stories for young women of color. During her time on the business beat, she discovered her passion for tech as she dove into articles about tech entrepreneurship, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the latest tablets. After eight years of freelancing, dabbling in a myriad of beats, she's finally found a home at Laptop Mag that accepts her as the crypto-addicted, virtual reality-loving, investing-focused, tech-fascinated nerd she is. Woot!