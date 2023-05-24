Major iPhone 16 leaks reveal 3 key details

Are you looking forward to the iPhone 15 ? Maybe you’re even hoping for a glimpse at the latest smartphone during Apple’s annual WWDC in June? I bet you’d love to hear the latest rumors and tidbits that have surfaced online, wouldn’t you? That’d be impressive, right? How about I do you one better though? How about I tell you a few things we’ve recently learned about Apple’s future lineup of iPhone 16 devices, instead?

From a new camera array to haptic feedback buttons, the iPhone 16 is looking to be one of the best yet. Let’s not detract from Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 too much, but here are some of the most exciting things recently revealed to us about Apple’s future iPhone lineup set to arrive in 2024.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Rael Hornby)

1. The iPhone 16 could resemble the iPhone 12

I once heard that it’s sometimes necessary to take one step backward to take two steps forward. I’m not sure if that’s some wise old ancient Chinese proverb or if it’s just something I saw once amidst the collection of “live, laugh, love” junk that now inexplicably adorns the home of my parents.

It would appear that the designers at Apple have heard this saying too — because according to the same source that reported on the new camera arrangement for the iPhone 15 Pro Max , the future iPhone 16 will be borrowing a key design element from 2021’s iPhone 12 .

Reportedly, Apple is set to return to its previous vertical camera layout for the iPhone 16’s camera array. The switch to a diagonal layout came alongside the iPhone 13 when larger main camera sensors forced the switch up out of necessity.

Whether this means that the iPhone 16’s camera sensors will be smaller, or that the iPhone’s camera ‘bump’ will simply be lengthier remains to be seen — but it will at least help the iPhone differentiate itself from previous models given that no notable design changes are currently expected.

Is it likely?

The source of the report, anonymous Twitter user @URedditor, doesn’t quite have the track record that others have when it comes to providing accurate leaks on future products. This doesn’t necessarily mean they’re wrong, but it does place this information in somewhat of a grey area until more familiar sources can help to corroborate or deny the reports.

However, it wouldn’t be the first time Apple has borrowed design elements from previous generations. Apple’s budget buy, the iPhone SE, is a dead ringer for the iPhone 8 and rumors suggest that upcoming iPhone 15 models could feature a rounded border similar to 2013’s iPhone 5C.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Rael Hornby)

2. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will be bigger!

Apple is likely to unveil new iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max devices later in the year, and while each model will have its own perks and design quirks including a periscope lens for the Pro Max (and the smaller Pro model too — according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo .) However, the size of the devices is reportedly set to remain unchanged — unlike that of the future iPhone 16 lineup.

Pro and Pro Max models of the future iPhone 16 will gain a generous amount of additional screen real estate thanks to larger displays of 6.3 and 6.9 inches respectively. This is a considerable boost from the iPhone 15 Pro’s 6.1-inch and 15 Pro Max’s 6.7-inch displays — a boost that will only slightly affect the models’ overall size according to CAD designs shared with 9to5Mac . A relief for those already struggling to keep their grip on the larger model with one hand.

Is it likely?

Highly! These rumors are backed up by both industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants — who has a solid track record of reporting highly accurate information about smartphone and tablet panels.

For a full rundown of this leak, check out our full coverage of the iPhone 16 Pro Max design leak.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Rael Hornby)

3. iPhone 16 devices will feature solid-state buttons

With news about the iPhone 16 arriving before the iPhone 15 has even hit store shelves, it’s also worth noting that the future smartphone is likely in the prototyping stage with a number of features likely to be trialed and tested before the design is finalized. Similar to the reported plans for Apple to include solid-state volume buttons for the iPhone 15 — a feature that has now seemingly been delayed for the iPhone 16’s arrival.

The feature, borrowed from the Apple Watch Ultra , was set to replace the iPhone’s volume and power buttons — offering a haptic feedback response to the user instead of any mechanical click. The process of including this feature was a rocky one with a number of issues along the way stalling its completion. It seems the solid-state switches became too much of a problem for Apple to solve in time for mass production of the iPhone 15 — but these technical hiccups should be ironed out by the time the iPhone 16 arrives in 2024.

Is it likely?

Very likely. This feature was originally intended to debut with the iPhone 15, however, those plans were scuppered due to "unresolved technical issues before mass production" according to Ming-Chi Kuo.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman did however later corroborate claims that the feature hadn’t been abandoned, but pushed back for the iPhone 16 Pro’s release.

Outlook

While none of this information is exactly beyond the realms of possibility it’s always good to approach rumors and leaks with a healthy dose of skepticism — even if it is far less fun. That being said, a number of these rumors have the backing of reputable leakers and in-the-know sources, adding a considerable level of credibility to the claims.

With the annual WWDC coming up next month, Apple is set to unveil what’s next on the cards from the Cupertino brand. However, this glimpse into 2024's offerings is an exciting prospect to keep in mind going forward.

Keep your eyes peeled on Laptop Mag regularly for the latest news and rumors on all things iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and Apple.