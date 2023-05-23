iPhone 16 Pro Max design leak reveals it's basically an iPad now — absolutely massive (report)

A leaked CAD model of the iPhone 16 Pro Max has given us the clearest look at how Apple’s biggest phone is going to be going through some big changes (emphasis on the word “big”).

Shared by 9to5Mac , if you ever thought you wanted an iPad Mini for a phone, you may get your wish thanks to the gargantuan 6.9-inch display. Pair that with the rumored under-display Face ID , and this could be a massive, gorgeous window into your apps.

Super Size Me

(Image credit: Future)

Seemingly confirming an earlier iPhone 16 rumor , these CADs show that the 16 Pro Max (or maybe named the iPhone 16 Ultra) could be bloody huge! More specifically, it could be a lot taller.

Housing a 6.9-inch display, the height could increase by around 5mm to 165mm, whereas the width would only expand by 0.5mm to 77.2mm. Keen screen enthusiasts will have done the quick calculations and noticed that this leads to what is essentially a 21:9 aspect ratio (or a lot closer to it than the 19.5:9 of the current iPhones).

From my time with the likes of the Sony Xperia 5 , that taller display makes for an ultimately superior viewing experience in landscape. But I am curious to see how vertical viewing on the likes of TikTok is affected. Maybe there will be larger bezels, or maybe you will be able to film new Instagram Reels in this new taller format.

Outlook

However Apple works around it, and whether it's true or not (these are early rumored leaks after all), it looks as if the more fundamental upgrade to iPhone is going to be next year’s models rather than the upcoming iPhone 15.

There is no doubt that we’ll hear a lot more about iPhone 16 in the coming months — especially after we get the new phones in September. So keep your eyes locked on Laptop Mag for all the latest.