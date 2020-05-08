MacBook Pro now $300 off in spring clearance laptop deal

The 2019 MacBook Pro is still one of the best laptops you can get. And now that its successor is available for preorder, it's getting a huge discount.

Currently, the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2019) is on sale for $1,199 at B&H Photo Video. Traditionally priced at $1,499, that's $300 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this MacBook. By comparison, it's $200 cheaper than Amazon's current price.

It's also one of the best MacBook deals available right now.

MacBook Pro 13" with Touch Bar: was $1,499 now $1,199 at B&H

This MacBook Pro with Touch Bar packs a 1.4 GHz, an 8th Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Now at its lowest price ever, this Apple laptop also offers a sharp display and solid battery life. View Deal

Last year's MacBook Pro is still one of the best MacBooks you can buy.

The MacBook Pro in this deal packs a 1.4 GHz, an 8th Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. These specs are identical to the base model 2020 MacBook Pro.

In our MacBook Pro review, we liked its great battery life, extremely fast performance, and bright and colorful display. Although we thought the keyboard could be better, we gave it a 4 out of 5-star overall rating.

If you appreciate a stellar picture, the MacBook Pro's 2560 x 1600-pixel Retina Display is among the best. We watched the 4K trailer for The Lion King and could make out individual wisps of fur on Simba's paw as he placed it on the muddy footprint of his father.

In real-world testing, even with 22 tabs open in Chrome, and a movie trailer streaming with Slack, Skype and Pixelmator running in the background, the MacBook Pro never lagged.

At 3.02 pounds and 11.97 x 8.36 x 0.59 inches, the MacBook Pro 13-inch is a tad lighter than the new MacBook Pro (3.1 pounds, 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches).

So if you don't want to spend $1,299 for the new MacBook Pro with Magic keyboard, the 2019 MacBook Pro is a solid choice, especially at this price.