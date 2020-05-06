How to preorder the new MacBook Pro 2020

Eager Apple fans have plenty of reasons to rejoice this week. After months of rumors and, speculation, the new Apple MacBook Pro is finally available for preorder.

Pricing for the 2020 model MacBook Pro with Touch Bar starts at $1,299 for the base model. It features features a 13-inch Retina display, a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Plus Graphics, a 256GB SSD, and Touch ID.

If you need a super-duper powerhouse MacBook for video editing, graphics editing, coding, gaming or all of the above, the priciest config will set you back as much $3,599.

The latest MacBook Pro offers 8th Gen and 10th Gen CPUS and up to a whopping 32GB of RAM and 4TB of storage. And like the new MacBook Air, Apple ditched the Butterfly keyboard and outfitted the MacBook Pro with the new Magic Keyboard.

For many Apple users who found the keyboard uncomfortable and unreliable, it's the best reason to pull the trigger and scoop up the new MacBook Pro.

You can preorder the latest MacBook Pro now directly from the Apple Store. Retailers Best Buy and B&H are also accepting MacBook Pro preoders online with curbside pickup options.

Orders ship to arrive the week of May 18th.

Apple 13.3" MacBook Pro (i5/8GB/256GB): for $1,299 @Apple

The base model MacBook Pro with Touch Bar features a 13-inch Retina display, a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Plus Graphics, and 256GB SSD. It has also has a Touch Bar and supports Touch ID. Preorders are also open at Best Buy and B&H.View Deal

Apple 13.3" MacBook Pro 2020 (i5/8GB/512GB): for $1,499 @ Apple

This model MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and Touch ID packs a 13-inch Retina display, 8th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. You can also preorder from Best Buy or B&H. View Deal

Apple 13.3" MacBook Pro 2020 (i5/16GB/512GB): for $1,799 @ Apple

This MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is best suited for heavy multitasking and the most demanding apps. It has a 13-inch Retina display, 10th Gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Preorders are also open at Best Buy and B&H. View Deal

Apple 13.3" MacBook Pro 2020 (i5/16GB/1TB): for $1,999 @ Apple

For $200 more, you can double your storage capacity with this 1TB MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. It also runs on a 10th Gen Core i5 CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. Best Buy and B&H are also accepting preorders. View Deal

