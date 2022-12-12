MacBook Pro 2023 models may have been spotted on Steam database — and they look familiar

As Apple's rumored MacBook Pro 2023 14-inch and 16-inch models loom closer, another leak shows two unreleased Mac models on Steam's database — and the codenames resemble alleged MacBook Pro Geekbench scores that point to the new models.



Spotted in Steam's November 2022 survey (opens in new tab) (via MacRumors (opens in new tab)), the mysterious Mac models are shown alongside other known Apple products such as the MacBook Air M2, 13-inch MacBook Pro M2, and more. The two unknown models, "Mac14,6" and "Mac15,4," are similar names used in the Geekbench 5 benchmarks that popped up earlier this month. However, only "Mac14,6" was shown in these alleged results.

(Image credit: Steam)

The Steam survey compiles a list of PCs being used to access Steam, along with gathering details on users' machines such as the model, CPU, and more. The survey shows that both the Mac14,6 and Mac15,4 have had 0% usage. Although, this could mean Apple is beginning to test these unreleased Mac models on Steam, seeing as Apple should be starting to give a damn about gaming.



The next set of Mac models is expected to be the MacBook Pro 2023 14-inch and 16-inch models, which the Steam listing could be alluding to. These models are tipped to boast M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, with the latter apparently showing up in two separate benchmark tests.

M2 Max power

According to the latest benchmark tests, spotted by notable tipster ShripmApplePro (opens in new tab) on Twitter, the rumored M2 Max hit a 2,027 single-core score and a 14,888 multi-core score. This is also under model ID "Mac14,6" and comes with a whopping 96GB of RAM. It runs macOS Ventura 13.2 and also shows a higher base frequency of 3.68GHz.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Compared to the M1 Max in Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro model, the M2 Max clearly offers a decent bump in performance. According to Geekbench, the M1 Max scores around 1,790 in single-score and 12,800 in multi-score.



As always, these leaks should be taken with a grain of salt, seeing as we have yet to hear anything official about the upcoming MacBook Pro 2023 models. While we were expecting them to arrive in 2022, Apple apparently pushed this back to next year. Recently, however, notable leaker LeaksApplePro (opens in new tab) on Twitter stated the new MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max will be "worth the wait," and are said to offer better speeds and battery life, along with less heat.