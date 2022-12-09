MacBook Pro 2023 M2 Max benchmark leak shows off performance improvements

A new M2 Max benchmark has surfaced on Geekbench ahead of Apple's rumored MacBook Pro 2023 models, revealing performance improvements over the M1 Max. This comes after a recent M2 Max benchmark test that surfaced in November, but the results this time around are slightly better.



The first set of benchmark results, spotted by notable tipster ShripmApplePro (opens in new tab) on Twitter, show a Geekbench 5 score, with a 1,853 single-core score and a 13,855 multi-core score. This was under a "Max14,6" model ID number, which also boasted a whopping 96GB of RAM. The benchmark states it's from an "Apple M2 Max" CPU, but this has yet to be officially announced.

As for the newly leaked M2 Max benchmarks spotted on Geekbench (via 9to5Mac), results show it hit a 2,027 single-core score and a 14,888 multi-core score. This is also under model ID "Mac14,6" and comes with 96GB of RAM. It runs macOS Ventura 13.2 and also shows a higher base frequency of 3.68GHz — a step up from the 3.54GHz in the previously alleged benchmarks.



Compared to the M1 Max in Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro model, the M2 Max clearly offers a decent bump in performance. According to Geekbench, the M1 Max scores around 1,790 in single-score and 12,800 in multi-score.



It's unclear whether the M2 Max benchmark tests are legitimate, so take this in with a pinch of salt, as always. However, with new MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models tipped to arrive in early 2023, these results give us an idea at what to expect

M2-powered Macs coming soon

Recently, notable leaker LeaksApplePro (opens in new tab)on Twitter stated the new MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max will be "worth the wait," and are said to offer better speeds and battery life, along with less heat. This will be thanks to the expected M2 Pro and M2 max chips powering the new models, and judging from the alleged benchmarks, this improved performance sounds likely.

(Image credit: Future)

The MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch with M2 Pro are expected to be “coming next year.” According to a source speaking with Gurman, the updated MacBook Pro models will coincide with the launch of macOS Ventura 13.3 and iOS 16.3, which are expected to launch in the first quarter of 2023.



While many believe more Mac models will be on the way, too, the new MacBook Pro models are what are expected to arrive first. The only real change to expect will be what's under the hood, as it's believed Apple will stick with the revamped design of its 2021 MacBook Pro 14 and 16.