MacBook Pro 2023: It was supposed to launch last year, but didn't — here's why (report)

The brand spankin' new M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro laptops were reportedly on Apple's roadmap for a late 2022 release, but the Cupertino-based tech giant changed its mind. But the question is, why?

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman (opens in new tab), an Apple insider, explains why Apple reneged on its decision to unleash its next-generation MacBooks during the holiday season.

'MacBook Pro 2022" became 'MacBook Pro 2023'

As mentioned, according to Gurman, Apple reportedly plan on unleashing the successor to the MacBook Pro 2021 in late 2022, alongside the M2 iPad Pro and the latest Apple TV.

M2 iPad Pro (Image credit: Apple)

However, Apple purportedly switched gears and figured an early 2023 release would be more prudent. Gurman insinuated that he was sure that the new MacBook Pro line was poised for a holiday 2022 release because Apple's favorite seasons for unveiling novel products are spring, summer and fall.

However, Gurman is less certain about why Apple decided to delay the M2 Pro/M2 Max MacBook Pro's release, but he does have a theory.

"One answer is supply-chain issues," Gurman said. "It’s possible that the company couldn’t produce the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini in necessary quantities until after it got the latest — and arguably more important — iPhones, Apple Watches and iPads out the door."

In the past, Apple made the decision to release products with high-demand components that were in low supply, but rolled them out anyway — but this increased their financial risk significantly.

Gurman also surmised that Apple released the new MacBooks (and the new HomePod and Mac mini) to appease investors. According to Gurman, during Apple's 2022 fiscal second quarter, the tech giant launched the iPhone SE 2022, Studio Display and Mac Studio, but for 2023, "there is no equivalent stream of new products coming in Q2 this year."

iPhone SE 2022 (Image credit: Future)

Whether investors are the culprit or an unhealthy supply chain is to blame, we're glad the MacBooks got released this month, giving it the spotlight it truly deserves.

