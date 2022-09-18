MacBook Pro 2022 14-inch and 16-inch: Everything we know so far

The MacBook Pro 2022 14-inch and 16-inch are now the most hotly anticipated Apple devices following Apple’s slew of mobile releases at its “Far Out” September event. That event gave us everything from the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro to the new AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Watch Series 8 , but now we’re ready for the new laptops.



Apple has a consistent track record when it comes to product announcements, and this year’s expected Apple October event is looking no different. With iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Watches out of the way, it’s time for Apple’s popular line of MacBook Pros to steal the spotlight.



It’s been a year since the outstanding MacBook Pro 14 with M1 Pro arrived, and since then we’ve been introduced to the MacBook Air M2 and 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 . With rumors swirling of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models getting an update this year, what’s the obvious evolution? M2 Pro and M2 Max CPUs. Given the upgrades M2 delivers compared to M1, the next MacBook Pro models are set to be absolute juggernauts in the power department.



After rummaging around the latest leaks and rumors for all things MacBook Pro 2022, here’s everything we know about the new, 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max.

We don’t have an official Apple October event announcement yet, but over the past few years, the Cupertino company has consistently held a keynote during this period — and it’s generally reserved for Mac announcements.

(Image credit: Future)

This was true for last year’s “Unleashed” October event , which gave us the refreshed 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. This year, we’re expecting the same, but this time with more of an update than a full refresh.



According to DigiTimes, Apple suppliers are "gearing up for shipments" for the new MacBook Pro models. Industry insiders speaking to the news outlet state that shipments for the existing 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro are slowing down, leaving more room for the new rumored models with upgraded M2 chips to ship — just in time for the expected October event.

This is in line with a previous rumor that the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max was already in the works earlier this year. However, that contradicts Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's claim that production will begin towards the end of 2022 with a launch window early next year.

"Shipments of new MacBooks are expected to be offset by slowing shipments of older models, which are expected to be around the same as in 2021 or see slight growth," the DigiTimes report states.

MacBook Pro 2022 14-inch and 16-inch price

There aren’t too many details when it comes to the price of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, but if it follows what the M2 upgrade did for the latest MacBook Air, then we could see a price increase.



(Image credit: Future)

The M2 MacBook Air starts at $1,199, which is quite the increase compared to the affordably priced $999 M1 MacBook Air. However, the new MacBook Air comes with a design overhaul similar to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. This could be the real reason for the price hike, meaning the 2022 editions of the MacBook Pro 14 and Pro 16 may not see a price jump after all — seeing as the design isn’t expected to change.



The current 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro is priced from $1,999, while the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro starts at $2,499, with the 16-inch M1 Max model starting at $3,499. These are already steep prices, so it would come as a surprise if Apple decides to bump the price up by $200 for a simple, yet likely worthy, processor upgrade.

MacBook Pro 2022 14-inch and 16-inch design

There’s a reason there aren’t any significant rumors about the design for the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models: they’ve already had a massive revamp.

(Image credit: Future)

Last year’s MacBook Pro 14 and Pro 16 saw a redesign that allowed for added screen real estate thanks to thinner bezels and a notch (a very Apple move). But it added a flatter, utilitarian aesthetic and a sleeker aluminum unibody design, along with a generously-sized trackpad and spacious Magic Keyboard with a full‑height function key row (so long, Touch Bar!)

(Image credit: Future)

With such a big design change, it’s hard to imagine Apple moving on from the well-liked design only a year after release. However, we may see a new color added to the mix, much like the gorgeous Midnight MacBook Air (if it does come along, we’re hoping it fixes the Midnight color’s nicks and scratches ).

MacBook Pro M2 Pro and M2 Max 14-inch and 16-inch display

The latest MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max comes with incredible Liquid Retina XDR displays, sporting ProMotion for a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The mini-LED display is a joy to look at, as described in our MacBook Pro 14 review , with 1,000 nits of max brightness (average of an impressive 488 nits in our tests).

(Image credit: Future)

For the new models, we can expect the same, but a possible upgrade in certain aspects, like the iPhone 14 Pro’s claimed peak brightness of 2,000 nits.



However, there could be something else Apple is hiding up its sleeve. The only real differentiator that could arrive this year is Face ID. Reports have been polarizing — either Face ID for Mac is in the works or it’s not needed because Touch ID on the keyboard is more convenient .

MacBook Pro 2022 14-inch and 16-inch: M2 Pro and M2 Max

With M2 already stepping onto the scene, M2 Pro and M2 Max appear to be the inevitable updates for the MacBook Pro 2022 14-inch and 16-inch models. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, via his Power On newslette r, states the new models will be getting these new chips, and they’re already looking powerful.

Apple M1 Max (Image credit: Apple)

As Gurman reports, the next M2 Max chip is set to sport up to 12 CPU cores and 38 graphics cores — an impressive increase from the 10 CPU cores and 32 graphics cores in the current MacBook Pros.



As for RAM , the chips seem to support up to 64GB of memory, and with no rumors or leaks around the onboard storage, it’s fair to assume that they will remain the same (from 512GB to 8TB SSDs).



Many believed Apple would bring a 3-nanometer process with the new chips, which would greatly up the ante. However, oft-reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims the next set of MacBook Pro models won’t come with a 3nm process, and it apparently won’t be ready until January 2023. So, expect the same, yet still very impressive, 5nm process.

MacBook Pro M2 Pro and M2 Max 14-inch and 16-inch battery life

There isn’t anything known about the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro’s battery life, but we can speculate based on the result from the M2 MacBook Air . That model lasted 14 hours and 6 minutes, while the M1 MacBook Air had an even better 14 hours and 42 minutes. There’s a slight dip that might have to do with the processor’s power, meaning the M2 Pro and M2 Max may follow suit.



However, with the MacBook 14 with M1 Pro lasting up to 17 hours in our tests, a minimal decrease in battery life to gain more processing power won’t be a disappointment. For now, expect a similar battery life compared to the previous generation.

Outlook

There’s still a lot to be desired when it comes to details on the M2 Pro- and M2 Max-equipped MacBook Pro models, as we’re still wondering when Apple will announce it’s October event. An update for both the 14-inch and 16-inch models seems like a lock, especially with M2 already running around, but don’t expect a massively refreshed design like last year. However, if Apple is holding a full event, it’s safe to say they are going to have more of a story to tell about these new laptops than just new processors.



We’ll keep you posted on all things MacBook Pro. In the meantime, find out which MacBook is best for you: MacBook Air or MacBook Pro ?