MacBook Pro 14 with M1 Pro chip gets huge price cut — save up to $300

Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops for students, power users and creators. Following the next-gen M2 MacBook Pro's release, previous gen MacBooks are seeing deep discounts.

For example, you can get the 14-inch MacBook Pro M1 Pro for $1,749 at B&H (opens in new tab). It typically commands a price of $1,999, so that's $250 in savings. This marks the lowest price ever for this MacBook and one of the best laptop deals we've tracked all month.

Save $250 on the M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 (opens in new tab) review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users.

Not to be outdone, Amazon offers the 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro for $2,199 (opens in new tab) ($300 off) — another lowest price MacBook deal.

Apple's previous-gen M1 Pro MacBook Pro is one the best laptops to buy. It features a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it packs a 14-core GPU which makes it suitable for gaming.

In our M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 review, we praise its sleek, elegant design, stunning display, and ample array of ports. We gave the M1 MacBook Pro 4 a total rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its excellent performance and battery life. It's the Editor's Choice laptop for power-users.

To test its performance, we launched 70 open tabs of Google Chrome and a few YouTube videos and Twitch streams. The MacBook Pro showed no signs of slowing down. In our lab, the MacBook Pro notched a score of 12,477 on the Geekbench 5.4 overall performance test which beats the 4,906 premium laptop average.

With a weight of 3.5-pounds and measuring 12.3 x 8.7 x 0.6-inch MacBook Pro, the M1 MacBook Pro is ultraportable. It weighs less than the Dell XPS 15 (4.3 pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7 inches), Microsoft Surface Studio (4 pounds, 12.7 x 9 x 0.8 inches) and Razer Blade 14 (opens in new tab)(3.9 pounds, 12.6 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches).

Connectivity-wise, the MacBook Pro 14 supplies you with an HDMI port, SDXC card reader and 3 x Thunderbolt 4 ports. It also equips you with a headphone jack and MagSafe charger.

Now up to $300 off, the M1 Pro MacBook Pro is a solid buy if you're looking for a powerful all-around laptop.