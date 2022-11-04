The 14-inch MacBook Pro is now CHEAPER than the 13-inch — get $400 off in huge early Black Friday deal

Right now, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (opens in new tab) is back to its lowest ever price of $1,599. This is easily one of the best Black Friday laptop deals available right now, but we've discovered something that makes this deal so much more appealing.

Those eagle-eyed among you may have noticed that this price cut actually makes this pro-tier laptop cheaper than an identically-specced 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro (currently $1,699 (opens in new tab)). That's crazy good value for money!

Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14: $1,999 $1,599 @ Best Buy

Amazon currently takes $400 off the 512GB model MacBook Pro 14.

It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users.

Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 is as close to perfect as a laptop gets. The laptop in this deal packs a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it packs a 14-core GPU which makes it suitable for gaming.

In our M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 review, we praise its sleek, elegant design, stunning display, and ample array of ports. We gave the M1 MacBook Pro 14 a total rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its excellent performance and battery life. It's the Editor's Choice laptop for power-users.

To test its performance, we launched 70 open tabs of Google Chrome and a few YouTube videos and Twitch streams. The MacBook Pro showed no signs of slowing down. In our lab, the MacBook Pro notched a score of 12,477 on the Geekbench 5.4 overall performance test which beats the 4,906 premium laptop average.

Looking for a little more screen real estate? The 16-inch MacBook Pro is also $400 off right now!

Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16: was $2,499 now $2,099 @ Best Buy

Now $400 off, the M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16 is at its lowest price ever. This 16-inch laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 10-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 16-core GPU for graphics. Like the 14-inch M1 MacBook Pro, it boasts elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life.

With a weight of 4.7-pounds and measuring 14 x 9.7 x 0.6-inch MacBook Pro, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is surprisingly portable. For connecting external devices, both the MacBook Pro 14 and 16 pack plenty of ports. You get 3 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 x HDMI port, an SDXC card reader, headphone jack and MagSafe charger.

At $400 off, Apple's latest MacBook Pros are a lot easier on the wallet and at its best price yet. It's a wise choice if you want a powerful all-around laptop for college, video editing, photo editing and music production.