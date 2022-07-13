MacBook Pro 14 hits $1,799 for Prime Day — skip the MacBook Pro M2 for this deal!

Nab the M1 Pro-powered MacBook Pro 14 for its best price

MacBook Pro laptop
MacBook deals abound during Prime Day 2022 and that includes some of Apple's high-end MacBook Pros. 

Right now, you can get the MacBook Pro 14 for $1,799 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's $200 off, as it normally retails for $1,999. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this MacBook and one of the best laptop deals we've seen today. 

If you have been considering the MacBook Pro M2, this is a strong alternative at the deal price as it features the more powerful M1 Pro processor, added ports, MagSafe charging and the more modern design.

Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14: was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon currently takes $200 off the 512GB model MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 (opens in new tab) review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users. 

Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 is the best laptop for power-users. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life on a full charge. Powering the notebook is Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM. And for graphics handling, it employs a 14-core GPU which makes it suitable for gaming applications. 

In our M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 review, we praise its sleek, elegant design, stunning display, and ample array of ports. We gave the M1 MacBook Pro 4 a total rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its excellent performance and battery life. It's the Editor's Choice laptop for power-users. 

With a weight of 3.5-pounds and measuring 12.3 x 8.7 x 0.6-inch MacBook Pro, the M1 MacBook Pro is ultraportable. It weighs less than the Dell XPS 15 (4.3 pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7 inches), Microsoft Surface Studio (4 pounds, 12.7 x 9 x 0.8 inches) and Razer Blade 14 (opens in new tab)(3.9 pounds, 12.6 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches). 

Connectivity-wise, the MacBook Pro 14 sports a full HDMI port, SDXC card reader and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. It also equips you with a headphone jack and MagSafe charger. 

Whether you're due for a new laptop or treating someone, the MacBook Pro 14 is a wise choice — especially at this price. If you are waffling on going with a Windows laptop you can check out our best Prime Day laptop deals for some alternatives. 

