MacBook Pro 14 falls to $1,799 — save $200 on M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16

MacBook deals are abundant today at Amazon today. Act now to snag our favorite pro-grade laptop for hundreds less.

Right now, you can get the MacBook Pro 14 for $1,799 at Amazon. That's $200 off, as it normally retails for $1,999. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this MacBook and one of the best laptop deals we've seen today.

As an alternative, you can get the M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16 for $2,299 ($200 off) — its lowest price yet.

Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14: was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon

Amazon currently takes $200 off the 512GB model MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users.

Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 is the best laptop for power-users. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life on a full charge. Powering the notebook is Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM. And for graphics handling, it employs a 14-core GPU which makes it suitable for gaming applications.

In our M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 review, we praise its sleek, elegant design, stunning display, and ample array of ports. We gave the M1 MacBook Pro 4 a total rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its excellent performance and battery life. It's the Editor's Choice laptop for power-users.

To test its performance, we launched 70 open tabs of Google Chrome and a few YouTube videos and Twitch streams. The MacBook Pro showed no signs of slowing down. In our lab, the MacBook Pro notched a score of 12,477 on the Geekbench 5.4 overall performance test which beats the 4,906 premium laptop average.

With a weight of 3.5-pounds and measuring 12.3 x 8.7 x 0.6-inch MacBook Pro, the M1 MacBook Pro is ultraportable. It weighs less than the Dell XPS 15 (4.3 pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7 inches), Microsoft Surface Studio (4 pounds, 12.7 x 9 x 0.8 inches) and Razer Blade 14 (3.9 pounds, 12.6 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches).

Connectivity-wise, the MacBook Pro 14 sports a full HDMI port, SDXC card reader and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. It also equips you with a headphone jack and MagSafe charger.

Whether you're due for a new laptop, the MacBook Pro 14 is a wise choice — especially at this price.