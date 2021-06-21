MacBook Air M1 dips to just under $900 for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here and if you want a new MacBook, it's time to strike while the iron is hot. Apple's MacBook Air M1 and MacBook Pro M1 laptops are cheaper than ever.

Amazon currently has the MacBook Air M1 on sale for $899.99. That's $99 off its $999 list price and just $1 shy of its lowest price yet. Amazon also offers the MacBook Pro M1 for an all-time low price of $1,100 ($199 off),

These are the best Prime Day MacBook deals we've seen yet.

MacBook M1 deals

At $99 off, the Editor's Choice MacBook Air M1 is just $1 shy of its all-time low price. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. This is one of the best MacBook deals you can get. For powerusers, the MacBook Pro M1 is on sale for all-time low price of $1,100 ($199 off),

The M1-charged MacBook Air M1 is one of the best laptops to buy. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Port-wise, the MacBook Air supplies you with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headphone jack.

In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we were impressed by its breathtaking performance, and slim, unibody design. We also loved its lengthy battery life which tapped out at 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. We gave the MacBook Air with M1 chip a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award.

During real-world testing, the M1 chip scoffed when we loaded 25 tabs on Google Chrome, four of which played YouTube videos while another pair streamed on Twitch.

At 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches with a weight of 2.8 pounds, the MacBook Air M1 is as thin as its competitors. It's on par with the weight of the Dell XPS 13 (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds), and 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.9 pounds).

Prime Day is in full swing from now until June 22. Be sure to visit our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day discounts.