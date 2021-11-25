M1 MacBook Air hits lowest ever price — don't miss this epic Black Friday deal

Apple's MacBook Air M1-powered ultraportable is one of the best laptops for most people. Since its release in 2020, the MacBook Air with M1 processor has a favorite among MacOS users.

Right now, you can get the M1 MacBook Air for $849 at Amazon. That's $150 off its $999 list price and one of the best Black Friday MacBook deals available now.

Apple MacBook Air M1 Black Friday Deal

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $849 @ Amazon Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $849 @ Amazon

This MacBook Air out-classes every laptop in its class and arrives with the M1 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD of storage, and the 13-inch Retina Display.

Although the MacBook Air's design has become a classic one familiar to all, it has aged well since it was innovative and with its new M1 chipset innovating it on the inside, this is a refresh worth investing in, especially for $849.

Featuring all-day battery life, a bright colorful display, head of its class performance, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports, the MacBook Air is the perfect lightweight companion for just about every college student.

Available now at Amazon for the record low price of just $849, makes this Apple MacBook Air M1 is a steal of a deal.

You can read our full review of the MacBook Air M1 here.