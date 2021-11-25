Trending

M1 MacBook Air hits lowest ever price — don't miss this epic Black Friday deal

By

MacBook Air M1 Mega Deal!

MacBook Air M1 Black Friday Deal
(Image credit: Apple )

Apple's MacBook Air M1-powered ultraportable is one of the best laptops for most people. Since its release in 2020, the MacBook Air with M1 processor has a favorite among MacOS users. 

Right now, you can get the M1 MacBook Air for $849 at Amazon. That's $150 off its $999 list price and one of the best Black Friday MacBook deals available now. 

Apple MacBook Air M1 Black Friday Deal

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $849 @ Amazon

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $849 @ Amazon
This MacBook Air out-classes every laptop in its class and arrives with the M1 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD of storage, and the 13-inch Retina Display. 

View Deal

Although the MacBook Air's design has become a classic one familiar to all, it has aged well since it was innovative and with its new M1 chipset innovating it on the inside, this is a refresh worth investing in, especially for $849

Featuring all-day battery life, a bright colorful display, head of its class performance, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports, the MacBook Air is the perfect lightweight companion for just about every college student. 

Available now at Amazon for the record low price of just $849, makes this Apple MacBook Air M1 is a steal of a deal. 

You can read our full review of the MacBook Air M1 here

Mark Anthony Ramirez

Mark has spent 20 years headlining comedy shows around the country and made appearances on ABC, MTV, Comedy Central, Howard Stern, Food Network, and Sirius XM Radio. He has written about every topic imaginable, from dating, family, politics, social issues, and tech. He wrote his first tech articles for the now-defunct Dads On Tech 10 years ago, and his passion for combining humor and tech has grown under the tutelage of the Laptop Mag team. His penchant for tearing things down and rebuilding them did not make Mark popular at home, however, when he got his hands on the legendary Commodore 64, his passion for all things tech deepened. These days, when he is not filming, editing footage, tinkering with cameras and laptops, or on stage, he can be found at his desk snacking, writing about everything tech, new jokes, or scripts he dreams of filming. 