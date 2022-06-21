M1 MacBook Air falls to $899 ahead of Prime Day

Soon-to-be dethroned by the M2 MacBook Air, the M1 MacBook Air is still one of the best laptops around. And now, you can score a sweet discount on Apple's previous-gen featherlight laptop ahead of Prime Day.

Right now, you can get the M1 MacBook Air for $899 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's $100 off its $999 list price and one of the best MacBook deals we've tracked this year. Best Buy (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.

Apple's stylish M1 MacBook Air delivers super fast performance and has a long lasting battery. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple's M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of fast SSD storage.

In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we praise its breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. Battery-wise — it endured 14 hours and 41 minutes of our Laptop Mag Battery Test of continuous web surfing over WiFi. The MacBook Air M1 earned a high, 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice award.

In one test, the M1 chip scoffed when we loaded 25 tabs on Google Chrome, four of which played YouTube videos while another pair streamed on Twitch. And when we tried the same workload on Safari, which runs natively, everything loaded instantly — photos, graphics and text blinked onto the screen the moment we pressed Return.

Weighing in at 2.8 pounds and 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, the M1 MacBook Air is on par with its competitors. It weighs just about the same as the Dell XPS 13 (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds) and 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.9 pounds). For your connectivity needs, the MacBook Air equips you with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headphone jack.

Now $100 off, the M1 MacBook Air is a solid choice if you need a new laptop asap. As with all Apple deals, this one won't last too long so we recommend you grab it while you still can.