Logic Pro X 10.5 update, here's what's new

Seven years since its release, Apple's Logic Pro X music production software is getting its first major update, Apple recently announced . The latest version, Logic Pro X 10.5 features a pro version of Live Loops, new beat-making tools, and an overhauled sampling workflow.

“Logic Pro X 10.5 represents the biggest update to Logic since the launch of Logic Pro X, with powerful new tools that will inspire every artist — from those just getting started with Logic, to those already using it to produce Grammy Award-winning albums. We can’t wait to hear what these artists create next,” Apple’s vice president of Apps Product Marketing, Susan Prescott said in an Apple's news release .

Logic Pro X is the digital audio workstation of choice for today's platinum-selling hit makers. Whether you're an aspiring or professional music producer, Logic Pro X 10.5 for MacBook gives you the tools you need to create a hit record.

Here's a brief look at Logic Pro X 10.5 release notes :

Over 2,500 new loops in a variety of instruments and genres covering modern and classic hip-hop, electro house, reggaeton, future bass, techno, and transition effects.

17 Live Loops starter grids covering a range of electronic and hip-hop genres.

More than 70 new Drum Machine Designer kits.

Over 1,500 new patches.

Original multitrack project of Billie Eilish's "Ocean Eyes."

Live Loops on the Mac now lets Logic creators organize loops, samples and recording in a musical grid. This allows musicians to perform and capture various arrangements into the timeline before finalizing the track.

Logic Pro X 10.5's Sampler has an all-new user interface with additional sound-shaping controls. Users can seamlessly create and edit multisampled instruments or use Quick Sampler to convert individual sounds into playable instruments.

Logic Pro X's electronic drum kit building tool, Drum Machine Designer now integrates with the new sampling functions for easier editing.

“Now with the addition of Quick Sampler and Drum Machine Designer, I’m getting back hours I used to spend in the studio building sounds and kits. This lets me spend more time writing new verses and editing 70-take vocals,” said Grammy Award-winning producer Finneas O’Connell of Billie Eilish's, “Bad Guy” and the album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Finally, Step Sequencer lets create your own beats, melodies, and effects automation. It's interface borrows from the design of classic drum machine workflows.

Logic Pro X 10.5 is optimized for macOS 10.14.6 or later and is available as a free update for current Logic Pro X users. New users can take advantage of a 90-day free trial of Logic Pro X 10.5 or buy it for $199 from the Mac App Store.