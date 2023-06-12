Ubisoft Forward 2023: Live updates

Refresh

A new The Crew game is being shown off now, it's called Motorfest.

Mario Rabbids' Rayman DLC is coming to Sparks of Hope later in 2023.

(Image credit: Ubisoft) Skull and Bones is being performed now by a band called Homefree. Throughout these moments of music we're seeing interspliced clips of Skull and Bones gameplay, showing ship fairing, naval combat and more. Closed beta goes back in August 25 to 28.

(Image credit: Ubisoft) The Division: Resurgence is being shown off now in a cinematic trailer. It's the mobile Division game. It's launching Fall 2023.

(Image credit: Ubisoft) Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is being shown off now. It'll be an animated series based off of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon. It's launching later this year.

(Image credit: Ubisoft) Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is being shown off next. We're seeing a cinematic trailer opening with the protagonist finding a bow before being tossed across the world and facing off against tons of huge creatures. It launches January 18, 2024. (Image credit: Ubisoft) We're being given a rundown of the story, as the player's group is sent on a mission to battle a wide selection of great foes. The player must find Prince Hasan within a land of hostile monsters. Tons of platforming, mid-air dashes, time manipulation and metroidvania-esque systems where players have to retread the world. The player is constantly dodging through the world and slashing through tons of enemies.

(Image credit: Ubisoft) A quick cut of shots showcasing XDefiant is being shown off now. It's a high-octane competitive first-person shooter. The game is planned to launch later this summer, with another test starting on June 21 and ending on June 23. It's available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Year 1 will feature four new factions, 12 weapons and 12 maps added throughout it.

(Image credit: Ubisoft) Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was shown next. We open with wide environmental shots of the world of Pandora before giant flying copters fly through and land with their mechanical machines and burn everything down. We play a character who is "trained" in the human's technology, and now wakes up after 15 years. (Image credit: Ubisoft) We see the player running around in first-person throughout the world, flying through the environments, exploring huge gorgeous environments just like the films. We then see lots of first-person gameplay of the player shooting arrows and using guns to defeat gigantic machines. James Cameron has appeared and is talking about the Avatar series. It launches December 7th. (Image credit: Ubisoft) Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora then received an in-depth gameplay trailer. We see the protagonist flying throughout forests as tons of gorgeous creatures greet them. RDA abducts the player and other Na'Vi, and eventually you grow up in a foreign world that has changed much since you were put to sleep. (Image credit: Ubisoft) Tons of different factions exist throughout the environments, and players will receive an Ikran to tame and name as your own. The developer commentary is going over the different regions, combat styles, and how battling against enemies will work in the game.

(Image credit: Ubisoft) Just Dance 2024 is being shown off now. We're starting with the dance officially licensed by Olympic eSports. It's coming October 24.

A Rainbow Six: Siege eSports film called Siege to Win is being advertised now.

The first aspect of the pre-show goes over what's been going on throughout Rainbow Six: Siege lately, with new operators, maps, cross-play and cross-progression, anti-cheat and other updates.

(Image credit: Ubisoft) In the pre-show a bunch of Assassin's Creed symbols over a cloth is being shown now alongside epic orchestral music in the background. It almost certainly implies we're going to see some Assassin's Creed today.

The pre-show is beginning now! Be sure to tune in on Twitch or YouTube not to miss the most exciting announcements of the pre-show!