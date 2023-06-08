Live
Summer Games Fest 2023: Live updates
Don't miss a single thing from Summer Games Fest 2023
Summer Games Fest 2023 is finally here and we'll be covering everything you don't want to miss from the show. If you're somehow not aware of what Geoff Keighley's summer event is, it's a huge games showcase that has effectively taken the stage away from E3.
We're not entirely sure what to expect from the show, but it could be around two hours like last year's event. We also know we'll see Mortal Kombat 1's first inkling of gameplay, alongside more Alan 2 footage (which was revealed at PlayStation Showcase 2023).
Be sure to tune today at 12PM PDT / 3PM EDT / 8PM BST on YouTube or Twitch. If you can't make it for whatever reason, keep up with this article as we'll be frequently updating it throughout the show.
Summer Games Fest 2023 is four hours away, and as every minute passes, our hype levels grow exponentially. Don't miss the show at 12PM PDT / 3PM EDT / 8PM BST on YouTube or Twitch, and if you can't make it for whatever reason, keep up with this article. We'll be updating it with frequently throughout the show!
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Laptop Mag. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.