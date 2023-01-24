LG C2 OLED 65-inch 4K TV gets $400 price cut in time for Super Bowl 2023

The LG C2 OLED Evo 4K TV precedes the TV manufacturer's upcoming 2023 LG C3 release. Naturally, we're seeing steep price cuts on existing LG OLED TVs as retailer's make room for next-generation flat screen TVs.

Big box retailer Best Buy continues to offer the 65-inch LG C2 OLED Evo 4K TV for $1,699 (opens in new tab). It typically costs $2,099, so this deal knocks $400 off and puts it at just $3 shy of its lowest price ever. If you're on a smaller budget, Best Buy offers the 55-inch LG C2 OLED EVO TV for $1,299 (opens in new tab) ($300 off).

These are two of today's best Super Bowl TV deals

(opens in new tab) LG C2 65" OLED Evo TV: $2,099 $1,699 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $400 on the top-rated 65-inch LG C2 OLED Evo 4K TV. Powered by an a9 Gen 5 CPU, LG's Dynamic Tone-mapping Pro Algorithm processes and enhances over 5,000 areas on the display. This results in more vivid, detailed imagery, in brighter and darker parts of the picture. It's equipped with 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports for connecting the latest game consoles and personal computers. Powered by webOS, the LG C2 makes it easy to stream your favorite movies and TV shows on Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+ and more.

The LG C2 OLED Evo is one of the best television monitors you can get. It boasts a gorgeous 65-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) OLED panel at 120Hz with AI 4K upscaling. Picture processing is taken care of by LG’s a9 Gen 5 processor and Dynamic Tone-Mapping Pro Algorithm. This advanced hardware and TV technology combo processes and enhances more than 5,000 areas on the display.

Over the previous-gen LG C1, the LG C2 OLED Evo TV produces more vivid, detailed imagery throughout the entire screen. Meanwhile, enhanced audio to the tune of AI Sound Pro for 7.1.2 surround sound helps further create a cinematic experience.

Powered by webOS, the LG C2 OLED makes it easy to find and watch your favorite movies and TV shows. It supports today’s popular subscription streaming services like Peacock — the only place to watch WWE's Royal Rumble 2023, Netflix, Hulu, Paramount Plus, and others. And if you really want to cut your cable bill, take advantage of free streaming services like Pluto, Tubi, and more. And with four HDMI 2.1 ports built-in, the LG C2 OLED is one of the best TV monitors for game consoles.

So if you want to feel like you're actually in the stands at Super Bowl 2023 on Feb. 12, the LG C2 OLED TV is the big screen you want. This deal ends Jan. 28, stock permitting, so don't hesitate too long.