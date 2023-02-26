Lenovo unveils ThinkPad L13, L13 Yoga, L14 and L15 for consumers on a budget

Lenovo is here to save your wallet with the ThinkPad L-series. The speed of technology grows at an exponential rate, so your laptops, phones, and gadget unfortunately become obsolete after a few years, but that doesn't mean you should be spending thousands of dollars on tech. That's what budget tech is for.

Lenovo's ThinkPad L13 and L13 Yoga will be available in April 2023, starting from $869 and $1,099, respectively. Meanwhile, the ThinkPad L14 and L15 will also become available in April 2023, both starting from $869.

Spill the tea: ThinkPad L13, L13 Yoga, L14 and L15

Have you seen a ThinkPad before? Good that's what every single one of these notebooks look like. They vary in size, but other than that, they are nearly identical in almost every way, including specs.

The ThinkPad L13, L13 Yoga, L14 and L15 all come with either 13th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel vPro or AMD Ryzen 7000 series Mobile Processors. All laptops come with their respective integrated graphics except for the L14 and L15, which can be configured with up to an Nvidia MX550 GPU.

The L13 and L13 Yoga can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM, while the L14 and L15 get up to 64GB of RAM. All laptops in the L-series can also have up to a 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

When it comes to the displays, they vary more due to size. The L13 features a 13.3-inch, 16:10, WUXGA display with the option for up to a 400 nit panel. The L13 Yoga offers the same except it is a touchscreen panel. The L14 sports a 14-inch, 16:10, FHD screen with the option for up to a 400 nit panel. The L15 offers a 15.6-inch, 16:9, FHD display with the option for up to a 300 nit touchscreen panel.

When it comes to battery life, the 13-inch notebooks get screwed with a 46Whr battery, while the rest can be outfitted with up to a 63Whr battery.

Here are the ports you'll be rocking with on the 13-inch notebooks:

Intel Models: 1 x Thunderbolt 4, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, HDMI 2.0b, Audio Jack

AMD Models: 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, HDMI 2.0b, Audio Jack

And these are the ports you'll have on the 14-inch and 15-inch laptops:

Intel Models: 1 x Thunderbolt 4, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, HDMI 2.0b, RJ45, MicroSD, Audio Jack

AMD Models: 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, HDMI 2.0b, RJ45, MicroSD, Audio Jack

Outlook

Everything about these laptops are pretty standard, but the one way the ThinkPad L-series can shine is by offering lots of bang for their buck. That's how budget laptops always win. ThinkPads are notoriously great to type on, so throw in a nice display and a decently long battery life, and I think these laptops might find their way into homes as early holiday presents.

Stay tuned for our reviews of the ThinkPad L13, L13 Yoga, L14 and L15 as they come in down the line.