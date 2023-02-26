Lenovo just unleashed this sub-$400 blue Chromebook — why you need it in your life

Say hello to the eighth-gen IdeaPad Slim Chromebook — and it's blue! Well, it's Abyss Blue, according to Lenovo.

This IdeaPad Slim Chromebook got some sweet, sweet upgrades to its audio, visual and connectivity components. Plus, this 14-inch laptop is just right for users with on-the-go, busy lifestyles, thanks to its 2.9 pound weight and portable chassis. To top it all off, it's less than $400!

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook

Feeling, er, blue because you want a new laptop, but you don't have "new laptop" money? Don't worry! Not only will the IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook match your mood with its eye-catching, dual-tone Abyss Blue chassis, but it's only $340. Yup, you read that correctly — less than $400.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook (Image credit: Lenovo)

Check out its internal components below:

MediaTek Kompanio 520 CPU

Up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM

Up to 128GB of eMMC storage

ChromeOS

This 14-inch display on the IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook comes in the following flavors:

1080p, IPS, 16:9, 100% sRGB, 300 nits, touchscreen

1080p, TN, 16:9, 250 nits

1366 x 768 pixels, TN, 16:9, 250 nits

The IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook also sports stereo speakers tuned with Waves Maxx Audio, a 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter, and several ports, including a microSD card slot, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and a combo audio jack. The ChromeOS laptop supports up to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Per our in-house test results, Chromebooks typically last about 9 hours, but according to Lenovo, this bad boy can survive for about 13.5 hours. We can't wait to test this laptop for ourselves to see if this rings true.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook (Image credit: Lenovo)

As mentioned out the outset, the IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook has a weight of 2.9 pounds. It's also 0.7 inches thick.

When will you have the chance to buy this blue Chromebook? It will be available starting in May 2023 with a price tag of $340. Oh, by the way, this laptop also comes in Cloud Grey.