Lenovo Chromebook Duet returns to $249 record low price

If you're looking for an affordable 2-in-1 laptop, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is an exceptional value. And if you act fast, you can buy this versatile Chromebook for even less.

For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo Chromebook Duet for $249 at Best Buy. That's $50 off its $299 normal price and the lowest price we've seen for it yet. It's also one of the best laptop deals out there right now.

Now $50 off, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is an incredible value 2-in-1 device. You get a capable tablet with a detachable keyboard for use as a laptop — for an incredibly low price. Alongside its sleek design, this tablet delivers good performance and epic battery life.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet ships with a detachable keyboard which makes it a miniature 2-in-1 laptop. Its kickstand cover makes it easy to prop the tablet up for laptop or viewing mode.

The Chromebook Duet on sale features a 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) display, MediaTek Helio P60T octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of RAM. It also comes with 15GB of Google Drive storage, unlimited image storage in Google Photos, and tons of Google Perks.

As we detail in our Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we like its ultraportable design, colorful display, and performance. We were also impressed by its long lasting battery which endured 13 hours on our Laptop Mag battery test. We gave the Chromebook Duet an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

In one test, we opened 24 Google Chrome tabs, an additional tab playing a 1080p YouTube video, and opened up Google Docs. Paragraph after paragraph, there was no system slowdown or lag. In our lab, the Chromebook Duet scored 5,526 on the Geekbench 4 overall performance benchmark. It scored higher than the average Chromebook, which has an overall-performance score of 5,293.

Alone, the Chromebook Duet measures 9.4 x 6.3 x 0.3 inches and 9.6 x 6.7 x 0.7 inches with the kickstand cover installed. It's smaller than competitors like the Samsung Chromebook 3 (11 x 8 x 0.7 inches) and HP Chromebook x360 12b (11 x 9 x 0.7 inches). For connectivity, the Chromebook Duet has a single USB Type-C port for power charging, data transfer, DisplayPort and USB on-the-go.

If you're looking for a versatile, yet affordable 2-in-1, the Chromebook Duet is an exceptional value — especially at this price! Even when not on sale, the Chromebook Duet tends to sell out fast so don't hesitate to grab one.