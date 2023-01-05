Lenovo announces new Yoga laptops with the latest Intel and AMD CPUs

Lenovo captivated consumers hearts with its ultra-popular Lenovo Yoga 9i laptop. Hell, even one of our contributors wrote a love letter to the flexible laptop last year entitled, "I upgraded from Lenovo's Flex 5 to the Yoga 9i — here's what I love the most."

Now, the Lenovo Yoga 9i is getting refreshed with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors. Other Lenovo-branded laptops to watch out for this year include the Slim 7 and the Yoga 6.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i

As mentioned, the Lenovo Yoga 9i is now packed with the latest generation of Intel Core processors, so expect enhanced performance and productivity.

The Yoga 9i comes with Windows 11 Home or Pro, and sports 16GB of DDR5 memory, 512GB or 1TB of SSD storage, and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 2023 (Image credit: Lenovo)

The 14-inch touchscreen display, featuring support for 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, offers two options: a 4K OLED panel and a 2.8K OLED screen. Both come with VESA-certified Display HDR True Black 500, a 16:10 aspect ratio, 400 nits of brightness, and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB Type-A port, a USB Type-C port (USB 3.24 full function), and a headset jack.

The Yoga 9i is outfitted with a quad-speaker Bowers & Wilkins system, which features two tweeters and two woofers. The IR webcam has full HD resolution and sports a camera shutter.

The flexible laptop weighs about three pounds and has a thickness of only 0.65 inches. You can get the Yoga 9i in either Storm Grey or Oatmeal. It has a starting price of $1,499 and will hit store shelves in April.

Lenovo Slim 7

Lenovo boasts that the Slim 7 is thin, lightweight and attractive. It's impressively slender with a thickness of less than 0.6 inches; it only weighs 3.06 pounds.

Lenovo Slim 7 (Image credit: Lenovo)

Of course, it's CES 2023 time, so that means that this bad boy is packed with the latest and greatest 13th Gen Intel Core processors. It runs on Windows 11 and comes with up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage, and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

Lenovo is offering the following display options for the 14-inch panel on the Slim 7

2.8K (2880x1800) LCD IPS, 400 nits, 100% sRGB, 120Hz, 16:10, Dolby Vision, OGS Touch and Bezel

2.2K (2240x1400) LCD IPS, 300 nits, 100% sRGB, 60Hz, 16:10, Dolby Vision, Bezel

WUXGA (1920x1200) LCD OLED, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3, 60Hz, 16:10 Dolby Vision, Bezel

It's worth noting that all display options come with TÜV Rheinland low blue-light certification, which protects your eyes if you're a busy bee to tends to spend hours upon hours staring at a screen.

Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one HDMI 2.0 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and a headset jack.

We also dig that the Lenovo Slim 7 is MIL-STD 810H-certified, which means that it is designed to withstand harsh conditions, including shocks and drops, extreme temperatures, dust and sand, and more. As such, the Lenovo Slim 7 is resilient and durable — within reason.

Lenovo Slim 7 (Image credit: Lenovo)

The Lenovo Slim 7 comes in Storm Grey and Misty Grey. It has a starting price of $729.99 and launches in April.

Lenovo Yoga 6

If you've been eyeing laptops with AMD processors because you've heard that the chipmaker has been nipping at Intel's heels, look no further than the Lenovo Yoga 6.

This laptop is refreshed with up to the latest AMD Ryzen 7000-series CPUs. Lenovo says that this processor is quite power efficient, so it can handle long work sessions while not being tethered to an outlet. We can't wait to test this notebook out with our in-house Laptop Mag battery test.

Lenovo Yoga 6 2023 (Image credit: Lenovo)

Getting into the nitty gritty specs, you can choose between the AMD Ryzen 7 7730U or AMD Ryzen 5 7530 chipset. The Yoga 6 is packed with either 8GB or 16GB of DDR4 memory, up to 1TB of SSD storage, AMD Radeon Graphics, and Windows 11.

The 13.3-inch touchscreen display features 1920 x 1200-pixel resolution, 300 nits of brightness, 100% of sRGB color gamut coverage, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

The 1080p IR webcam has a shutter, so you don't have to worry about Peeping Toms encroaching on your privacy without your permission.

The Yoga 6 comes in two models: Fabric Edition and Metal Edition. The former is 3.06 pounds and 0.68 inches thin; the latter is 3.02 pounds and 0.69 inches thin.

The Yoga 6 comes in Dark Teal. It has a starting price of $729.99 and launches in April.