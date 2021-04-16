Lenovo 1440p monitor deal knocks $120 off list price

Lenovo Q27q-10 is one of the best 1440p monitors to buy for your work-from-home laptop. If you're upgrading your workspace on a budget, you can get this stunning QHD display for under $200.

Right now, the Lenovo 27-inch 1440p Monitor (Q27q-10) is on sale for $179.99 at Best Buy. That's $120 off its normal price of $300 and the biggest discount we've ever seen on this display. By comparison, it undercuts Lenovo's direct price by $100.

This is one of the best monitor deals we've seen outside of Black Friday.

Lenovo 1440p monitor deal

Lenovo 27" 1440p Monitor: was $300 now $180 @ Best Buy

At $130 off, this 1440p monitor from Lenovo is at its lowest price yet. The ultraslim Lenovo Q27q-10 is a brilliant blend of elegance and functionality. With dual speakers built-in speakers, you can immerse yourself in movies, games, and more. It's rare to find a QHD monitor under $200, so be sure to grab it while you still can. View Deal

Renown for manufacturing some of the industry's best laptops, Lenovo also knows a thing or two about PC monitors.

The Lenovo Q27q-10 features a 27-inch, 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, and 4ms response time. It's also casual gaming ready with FreeSync technology built-in.

Although we didn't test this particular monitor, happy owners on Lenovo's website rate it 4.7 out of 5 stars. Reviews praise its minimalist, elegant design, clear picture, and built-in speaker. And with its three-sided super narrow bezel design and stunning QHD resolution, the Lenovo Q27q-10 lets you enjoy a viewing experience like never before.

At $120 off, the Lenovo Q27q-10 is one heck of a cheap 2k monitor for the money.