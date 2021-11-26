Kindle Paperwhite (2021) at $35 off is the best Black Friday e-reader deal you'll find

Black Friday is here and it's booming with deals; a ton of Amazon products are seeing discounts, including the wonderful Kindle Paperwhite (2021, 11th Gen) for $35 off.

Right now you can snag the Kindle Paperwhite for $105 on Amazon. It's one of the best e-reader deals we've seen so far.

Kindle Paperwhite (2021) deal

Kindle Paperwhite (2021): was $140 now $105 Kindle Paperwhite (2021): was $140 now $105

The Kindle Paperwhite offers a solid display and intuitive software packed in a sleek design. It's definitely worth its price on a discount let alone at full MSRP.

In our Kindle Paperwhite (2021) review, we said that it offers a good display backed by intuitive software, long battery life and a sleek design. However, Amazon gives you the short end of the stick by not including a power adapter, and the Kindle Paperwhite was prone to crashing in my testing.

I love the Kindle Paperwhite, and think it’s an awesome piece of tech for people who want to read on the go or even at home without a clunky book weighing them down. However, it’s hard to get past the crashes, so maybe wait until these get sorted out.

I absolutely love reading books on the Kindle Paperwhite. I had been reading the physical copy of The Witcher: Sword of Destiny, but I wasn’t motivated to pick it up again until I got the Kindle Paperwhite.

There are a ton of customization options for the text on screen while you’re reading. For those who don’t want to fuss around with settings, there are four options: Compact, Standard, Large and Low Vision. But if you’re so inclined, you can jump into the options to customize the font, layout and more.