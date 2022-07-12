Jabra Elite 85t earbuds hit lowest price ever — now just $115 for Prime Day

Jabra Elite 85t noise-cancelling wireless earbuds are priced to move this Prime Day. These top-tier AirPods Pro alternatives are now more affordable than ever.

Right now, you can get the Jabra Elite 85t for just $114.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's $85 off their former price of $200 and marks their lowest price ever. We expected Prime Day headphone deals to be epic and this is one for the record books.

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 85t Wireless Earbuds: was $199 now $114 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $85 off list, the Jabra Elite 85t wireless earbuds are cheaper than ever. They feature adjustable active noise-cancellation and HearThrough, up to 25 hours of battery life (with charging case) and IPX4 dust and water resistance.

Jabra's Elite 85t are among the best wireless earbuds around. They feature adjustable active noise cancellation and HearThrough, up to 25 hours of battery life (with charging case), and IPX4 dust and water resistance. You can use the Jabra Sound+ App's EQ tool to tweak bass, midrange or treble and create sound profiles.

Although we didn't test these buds, they earned a 4.3 out of 5-star rating on Amazon. Based on reviews from satisfied owners, the Elite 85t earbuds provide a comfortable fit, great sound and good battery life. Satisfied owners say the Elite 85t's active noise-cancellation does a good job at blocking ambient sound. If you're on the hunt for solid AirPods alternatives, you can't go wrong with Jabra Elite 85t earbuds.

