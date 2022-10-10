iPhone SE 4 could be biggest upgrade yet — Apple may keep its best feature

The iPhone SE 4 is gearing up to make waves, and rumors indicate it will be the biggest upgrade yet over the iPhone SE (2022). Now, a new leak claims it will boast a 6.1-inch LCD display with a notch — indicating what to expect.



We've heard Apple's entry-level phone would ditch the aging iPhone 8 form factor for a more modern iPhone XR design, and Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young backs this up. According to Young (via MacRumors), who previously claimed that an iPhone SE with a 6.1-inch display and a "punch hole" cutout could arrive in 2023, now states the iPhone SE 4 will have a 6.1-inch display with a notch. This means we could see a revamped model akin to the iPhone XR.

(Image credit: Future)

This would be a huge step up in Apple's budget iPhone lineup, seeing as iPhone SE models still sport a 4.7-inch Retina display (with very noticeable bezels). While the previous "punch hole" cutout teased what we now know as Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro, it seems Apple will stick with the notch on the iPhone SE 4.



However, considering all iPhone 15 models are expected to get Dynamic Island, there may be a chance the next SE model will follow suit.



As the report points out, it's still uncertain if the notch will contain a TrueDepth camera, which would allow for Touch ID. However, considering the switch to a full-screen design would eliminate one of the iPhone SE's best features, Touch ID, it would make sense that the next SE model would get Face ID. That said, rumor has it that Apple will keep Touch ID after all, albeit in a different way.

Sticking with Touch ID

Previously stated by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and MyDrivers (with predictions that didn't play out), Apple may be planning to add a Touch ID side button to the upcoming iPhone SE 4, allowing it to still keep its exclusive iPhone feature without needing Face ID. This is similar to the iPad Air and iPad mini.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Without Face ID, the rumored notch for the next iPhone SE may not be as large like on the original iPhone XR, as there would be no need for tech like the dot projector to take up space in the notch. This means we may see a more refined version of an iPhone XR be the design for the next iPhone SE.



Earlier this year, leaker Jon Prosser claimed the next-gen iPhone SE will be wrapped in the iPhone XR's body. With Young's latest report, it's looking more like this will be the case. It isn't clear when we can expect the iPhone SE 4, but seeing as the last two models were two years apart, it may not arrive until 2024.



For an in-depth look at all things SE, check out our iPhone SE (2022) review. And, for the latest Apple has to offer, check out our iPhone 14 review.