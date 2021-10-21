iPhone SE 2022 may be last Apple device with LCD display

Apple is expected to release a revamped iPhone SE by 2022, and it may be the last smartphone to boast an LCD display as the Cupertino tech giant shifts gear to mini LED and OLED panels.



With the recent line of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models, along with the latest iPad Pro, Apple is slowly, but surely, moving away from LCD panels — with the remaining displays reserved for the iPad mini 6, the standard 9th generation iPad and last year's iPhone (2020). Rumors suggest next year's SE model will be among the last to boast an LCD display.

According to a leak on Weibo (via Notebookcheck), the iPhone SE 3 will have a high-performance LCD display, and will be similar to an "iPhone XR 5G." The leak also claims it will be fitted with Apple's flagship A15 Bionic, and will be available in 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB options. Prices are also expected to be similar to the previous iPhone SE, which is priced from $389/£389.



This is supported by previous rumors of the updated iPhone SE's redesign. According to display analyst Ross Young, a 6.1-inch model is in the pipeline but is due to launch sometime in 2023. The 2022 model, which Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims will arrive in the first half of 2022, will sport the same 4.7-inch LCD display as the current model.



We can also expect 5G connectivity, but rumors appear to be divided one what chip will be used. Whether Apple will use the A14 Bionic found in the iPhone 12 or the recent A15 chip, the iPhone SE 2022 is still gearing up to be one of the best budget smartphones on the market.



Whatever the case, we won't know if any of these leaks or rumors are credible until Apple officially announces the next SE model. The iPhone 13 may be making waves for good reason, but the iPhone SE (2020) is still one of the best iPhones to buy.