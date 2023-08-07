iPhone 15 Pro: If you love to hoard videos, this new rumor will 'capture' your heart

The iPhone 15 Pro is reportedly packed with brand spankin' new features, including slimmer bezels, a new action button, a novel titanium chassis, and the zippy A17 Bionic chip built on a 3-nanometer process.

On top of that, alongside the new processor, the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to get 8GB of RAM, up from 6GB. According to a new rumor, however, not only are the iPhone 15 Pro models getting more memory, but they're getting more storage, too.

iPhone 15 Pro models get up to 2TB of storage?

If you, like me, are a photo and video hoarder, and you can't imagine the possibility of deleting memories to make room for more space, you're in luck. Serial leaker "yeux1122" posted on Naver, a popular Korean blogging platform, revealing that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are expected to have a configuration that offers 2TB of storage. Space will be seemingly endless.

As it stands now, the iPhone 14 Pro models offer four storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

Interestingly, MacRumors spotted a Weibo user who corroborated yeux1122's claims, adding that Apple is planning on nixing the 128GB storage model. As BGR pointed out, if this rumor is true, it justifies the reported $100 to $200 price hike for the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Storage iPhone 14 Pro models iPhone 15 Pro models 128GB Yes No 256GB Yes Yes 512GB Yes Yes 1TB Yes Yes 2TB No Yes

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models, on the other hand, are expected to have the same storage capacities as their predecessors: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

For more morsels of gossip about the highly anticipated next-generation handsets, check out our oft-updated iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro rumor hubs.